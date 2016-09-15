Marvin Luu | Sep 15, 2016 | Comments 0

After finishing fourth in the opening 36-holes of competition at the Ptarmigan Ram Classic with a 590 (298-292), the UC Irvine women’s golf team made yet another impressive run Tuesday, collectively posting a 295 point total—the best team score on the day—to snag second place in the tournament.

The ‘Eaters’ finish marks the highest that the program has seen since 2013 when they also drew a second place finish at the NMSU Price’s Give ‘Em Five Invitational. UCI’s second round score of 292 was also the highest since posting 287 in the second round of that very same tournament three years ago.

San Jose State topped the ‘Eaters and won the tournament, finishing at 817 (287-285-299). Senior My Leander, who jumped out with a great start at 68 for the first round and 70 during the second, led the Spartans. Despite posting a 72, her highest score of the classic, on Tuesday, her grand total of 210 was enough to top all competitors at the event.

For UCI, transfer Avery French made the most out of her first event as an Anteater, landing the best finish for the team with a third place tournament finish at 212 (73-71-68). On Tuesday evening, French finished the classic by shooting a four-under-par 68, a feat that was achieved through the accumulation of four straight birdies.

Senior Kaley In landed a career best 217 (73-69-75) and tied for seventh place to join French among the top 10 finishers. In’s best performance came Monday during the second round where she notched up her career best at 69.

The ‘Eaters will have the weekend to celebrate their momentous start before heading to San Jose for the Juli Inkster Spartan Invitational, a two day tournament that will begin next Monday, September 19th.