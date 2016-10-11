Brendan Yu and | Oct 11, 2016 | Comments 0

As I pull into the parking lot, I’m greeted by the sight of tacky, yellow signs embossed with the names of all the stores of the mini-outlet mall in Fountain Valley. Camelot Books, one of the only independent bookstores in Orange County, has called this area home for the last 45 years. At first, I have some difficulty finding the book lover’s cove, so I wander around for a bit before discovering it tucked into a corner amongst the block of stores.

The moment I step in, books surround me in all directions; stacks upon stacks of worn out, well-read books line the walls, waiting to find new hands to be passed into. I’m quickly greeted by employees as the wonderful smell of aged paper permeates the air and finally hits me. Suddenly, I feel like I’m back at home.

Coming from the land of cozy, hippie bookstores in San Francisco, Camelot Books is not unfamiliar, but definitely has a different tone than I’m used to. Decked out in Halloween decorations and cute stuffed animals, the store seems approachable, but lacks the hominess that I usually associate with bookstores. In its place is a serious, businesslike vibe.

As I begin to walk around, I notice that the books aren’t stacked like you would find them in a library. Instead, in most shelves, they are literally stacked on top of one another, with spines lying down horizontally. Many shelves are packed next to white cardboard boxes that make walking with my backpack progressively more difficult. Single chairs (often plastic) are set up sporadically throughout the store; an attempt to encourage patrons to stay a while and read.

The further I walk into Camelot, the more I realize exactly how filled to the brim the store is with books. Flimsy wooden dividers toward the end of the store reveal towers of books left in the back that have yet to be sorted. At one end, I see a slightly agape door marked “Authorized Personnel Only,” and peek in only to find more stacks.

The place feels overloaded with more than it can handle. However, the clutter comes off as equal parts charming (in the typical bookstore way) and stern, as if making a point to prove the store’s worthiness as a legitimate independent bookstore.

Few people venture into the store in the two hours that I am there. Several enter with specific books in mind, and very few take the time to peruse the large collection or stop to read summaries and synopses. Everyone I see comes in alone and remains standing when looking at the books. The plastic chairs are left empty.

There is never any quiet chatting or discussion of good reads among customers and workers, and the longer I stay, the more afraid I am of breaking the established silence by attempting to strike up a conversation with the other supposed book lovers. The only time I speak is to utter niceties as I pass other patrons in the narrow aisles as we squeeze to get past one another.

However, the more time I spent in the store, the more accustomed I became to the air of seriousness. I focused solely on the books in front of me, and was able to check out many interesting titles that I probably would not have found at chain bookstores. Wacky covers like “Curiously Compelling Bathroom Reader,” as well as several “Calvin and Hobbes” comic collections were just a few that caught my eye.

Although the foreign atmosphere definitely threw me off, Camelot truly is a haven for hardcore book collectors and lovers alike; it can only be truly recognized if you have an entire afternoon free. Its wide range of genres, along with its rare books and vintage collections, takes several hours of examination to be appreciated. From fiction, mystery and poetry to less standard genres like water athletics and baby names, Camelot has it all.



If you’re looking for a bookstore with a cozy corner to snuggle up in with a good book, Camelot might not be the place for you. But, in terms of independent bookstores, Camelot has a collection that is hard to rival, and works to fill a large gap that is missing in the Orange County bookstore scene.