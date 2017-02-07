News in Brief

UCI Students Compete in Hyperloop Competition

HyperXite, UC Irvine’s student hyperloop design team, competed in SpaceX’s Hyperloop Pod Competition at the company’s headquarters in Hawthorne, CA last weekend.

A hyperloop is a high-speed ground transportation concept introduced by SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Designed for passenger and freight transportation, a hyperloop propels a pod through a near-vacuum tube, ideally at a speed faster than air travel.

SpaceX announced their hyperloop competition in 2015. In their “design weekend” in January 2016, MIT won the award for best overall design, Delft University in the Netherlands won the “Pod Innovation Award,” and UCI was one of three teams that won the “Pod Technical Excellence Award.”

HyperXite was one of 27 teams to compete in Weekend One of the competition, although it was not one of the three teams that passed the tests for structure, breaking and navigation that would have allowed it to run on SpaceX’s mile long track.

HyperXite will compete again at Weekend Two, which does not have an official date yet, but is likely to occur towards the end of summer 2017.

New Online Python Program Created

The UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education announced its new “Python for Data Science, Web and Core Programming Specialized Studies Program.” Python is a programming language used in much of the data science industry. The program, meant for both beginners and intermediates, as well as professionals seeking to expand their skillset, has three required courses and three electives.

Schools Collaborate for Arts Management Certificate

The Paul Merage School of Business has partnered with the Claire Trevor School of the Arts to create the Certificate in Arts Management. Styled as “The Art of Business for the Creative Professional,” the 12-week online certificate program is meant to train students in the kinds of skills necessary in creative industries, whether they be looking for a career in arts management or are artists looking to manage themselves.

The curriculum is designed to align with current “demand for effectiveness in leadership, marketing, fundraising, finance, critical thinking and decisive administration.”

Office of Student Services Vice President Selects new Chiefs of Staff and Commissioners

ASUCI Senate confirmed several nominations of Student Services Vice President Jackson Chirigotis last Thursday. The resignation of former Chief of Staff Namek Nguyen led to a vacancy in the Office of Student Services, necessitating reappointments for the staff. The following students were either newly confirmed or reconfirmed:

Andrea Kutcher, Head Chief of Staff

Sean Ong, Co-Chief of Staff

Wing Ung, Co-Chief of Staff

Kelli Miranda, Athletics Commissioner

Rusteen Haghi, Business Relations Commissioner

Malcom Morales, Campus Outreach Commissioner

Stephanie Luo, Concerts Commissioner

Christina Nguyen, Films Commissioner

Julia Deutsch, Soulstice Director