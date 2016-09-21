Women’s Golf Snags Fifth Place Finish in San Jose

By Marvin Luu

Following up their second place finish at the Ptarmigan Ram Classic, the UC Irvine women’s golf team took fifth place at the Juli Inkster Spartan Invitational in San Jose, a two-day event that began Monday and concluded Tuesday.

Senior Kaley In and junior Camille Wagg led the ‘Eaters, both placing 11th with an overall score of 224 points a piece. In recorded a 76 and 75 in her first two rounds and finished with her best score at 73 while Wagg also kicked off the invitational with a 76, followed by a score of 74 in the second and third rounds.

Senior Samantha Chan and junior Breanne Jones tied for 29th with a three round score of 232. Chan found her stride in the first round, hitting a team low one under par 71. She would go on to hit 82 and 89 to round out her score. Jones went for 76 in her first two rounds on Monday before concluding the tournament with an 80 on Tuesday.

Transfer Avery French, who led the ‘Eaters at the Ptarmigan Ram Classic, tied for 50th with a 237 (82-78-77).

BYU’s grand total score of 882 was enough to snag the first place title away from host San Jose State who came in three points shy of the Cougars at 885.

Junior Kendra Dalton led BYU with a first place finish, courtesy of a four under par 212.

UCI Women’s golf will have a week off before traveling to Las Cruces, New Mexico for the NMSU Aggies Invitational, a three day tournament that will kick off on Monday, October 3rd and conclude Wednesday October 5th.