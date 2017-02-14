Sunday night’s 59th annual Grammys awards ceremony packed more of a show than most of us were expecting. Here are some of the top moments in case you missed it:

CeeLo Green discovered that the only way to make himself relevant again was by painting himself entirely gold (apparently, it’s his alter ego, Gnarly Davidson).

Beyonce also donned gold in her performance of several songs from her album, “Lemonade,” which lost Album of the Year to Adele’s “25.” Looking like a goddess with a radiating gold halo, flowing hair and a glittering beaded dress, four-months pregnant Beyonce gave an entrancing performance using pre-recorded visuals as well as live dancers.

Upon winning Album of the Year, Adele broke her Grammy trophy in half, announcing that she couldn’t accept it and handed half to Beyonce (but she received four other awards that night). Adele also sang a George Michaels tribute and when she missed a note, cursed, apologized and started the whole song over.

Beyonce did win Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video for “Formation” and gave a speech about wanting her children to see themselves represented in media and music.

Rihanna drank out of her flask in the audience, supplying the internet with a fresh wave of gifs.

Ed Sheeran won Song of the Year for “Thinking Out Loud” and sang his latest hit, “Shape of You,” solo on acoustic guitar.

A Tribe Called Quest, performed with Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes and Consequence, went straight for politics, calling Donald Trump “President Agent Orange.”

Lady Gaga and Metallica squared off in a duet, spawning the term MetalliGaga, but experienced audio problems, leaving Gaga trying to pull all the weight.

Chance the Rapper took home three Grammys (Best New Artist, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance), the first Grammys awarded to an artist who released his album via streaming and without any physical copies.

Twenty-One Pilots took off their pants to receive their award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, which they explained: years ago, they were sitting at home watching the Grammys in their underpants and said that if they ever won, they would go, just like that.

And David Bowie finally won his first five Grammys in all the categories he was nominated, a little over a year after his death.