Charles Smith Named New Associate Dean of UCI Continuing Education

UC Irvine’s Division of Continuing Education announced Professor Charles Smith as their new associate dean last week.

Smith is a professor at the UCI School of Social Sciences and has also served as chair of the Council on Educational Policy. He has a B.A. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, an M.A. in political science from Utah State University, a J.D. from the University of Florida and a Ph.D. in political science from UC San Diego. Smith has been in academia for the past ten years and practiced law for 20 years before that.

Smith will remain on the School of Social Sciences faculty as he assumes his new position.

Two UCI Professors Announce Congressional Bid

UC Irvine School of Law Professors Katherine Porter and David Min will challenge Republican incumbent Mimi Walters for a seat in California’s 45th Congressional District. Both are running as Democrats.

Min said that President Trump’s enactment of a Muslim travel ban in January and Walters’ unclear stance on the issue inspired him to run. He has been at UCI School of Law for five years. Prior to that he was a policy expert for the Center of American Progress and a financial policy advisor for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York). He has B.A. in economics from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Porter, also a Harvard Law graduate, has been a UCI faculty member since 2011. In 2012, she was appointed by California Attorney General Kamala Harris as monitor of the state’s part of a nationwide $25 billion mortgage settlement. She also has positions with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Judicial Center and the World Bank.

Min has received endorsements from former Irvine Mayor Sukhee Kang and former Irvine Councilwoman Mary Ann Gaido. Porter is endorsed by her former Harvard Law professor Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass).

UCI to Increase Use of Recycled Water

UC Irvine is partnering with the Irvine Ranch Water District to make its central cooling plant more environmentally friendly. UCI currently uses recycled water for its landscape irrigation, but this increase would save the school an additional 50 million gallons of water per year.

The plant is the central hub for the university’s air conditioning system and the new process would reduce the amount of electricity needed. Construction on the project is set to begin this summer and conclude in early 2018. With these new plans, UCI will cut its per capita water consumption by 42 percent since 2007.