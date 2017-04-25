UCI Gets DMV Kiosk

The Department of Motor Vehicles recently installed the State of California’s first self-service kiosk at UC Irvine.

The bright yellow machine is located on the second floor of UCI’s Transportation and Distribution Services office, above the campus police department. The kiosk is meant to save time and be more convenient for drivers, who can use it to register their vehicles without waiting in long DMV office lines.

The DMV is planning to install kiosks at nine Los Angeles County supermarkets beginning next month. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the UCI kiosk is set for May 9.

UC Working to Shut Down Fraud Targeting Students

The University of California announced last Thursday that it had discovered a “massive” plot to target students through their student health plans.

According to a press release, the plan “involved enrolling UC students in sham ‘clinical trials’ and by ‘recruiting’ them at campus job fairs” and via Facebook ads. The perpetrators were then able to access students’ insurance information and write phony prescriptions. Approximately $12 million is estimated to have been taken from the UC as a result.

In a press statement, UC Health Executive Vice President Dr. John Stobo said, “Our first priority is our students. This needs to be immediately stopped. We have identified nine different health care providers who prescribed medications to these students, likely without any indication of physical exams or even a physician-patient relationship.”

The scheme, believed to have begun in fall 2016, involves prescription medications including Dermacin, Inflammacin, Diclofex, Mebolic, Migranow, Inflammation Reduction Pak, Xelitral, and others. The university is warning students to be careful of anyone asking for personal information for free samples and paid clinical trials.

The UC is presently notifying all students who may have been affected and arranging protective identity services for all. Investigations are ongoing.

UCI to Participate in Programming Contest

A UC Irvine team will be competing in the ACM International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) in South Dakota this May.

The ICPC is a multi-tier team programming competition. Universities around the world hold regional competitions. The winners move on to the World Finals. According to the ICPC website, “The contest fosters creativity, teamwork, and innovation in building new software programs, and enables students to test their ability to perform under pressure,” and “is the oldest, largest, and most prestigious programming contest in the world.”

UCI’s team, filter, consists of Coach Richard Pattis and contestants Liangjian Chen, Pasha Khosravi and Waitaya Krongapiradee.