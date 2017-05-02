ASUCI’s Spring Elections Results were released last Wednesday, and while such positions as President are still unannounced due to pending complaints, 22.54 percent of UCI’s undergraduates were able to select next year’s Executive Board, Senators, and the fate of two student fee referenda.

While voter turnout was markedly lower than last year’s — only 5,183 students voted this year, down from 7,103 — a 20 percent voter turnout quorum was met, making two referenda eligible to pass.

ASUCI’s Student Resource and Services Initiative passed with 64.53 percent support. Student fees to support ASUCI’s operations — currently $18 per student, per quarter — will increase to $23 per quarter next year, and will continue to rise by $5 for each of the next six years. Once the fee reaches $48 per quarter in 2023, it will increase annually “to offset the accounts of inflation.” Since 33 percent of the fee is automatically returned-to-aid, this referendum will leave ASUCI with an annual student fee budget of approximately $2.6 million by 2023. According to ASUCI, the increased funding will be used for concerts, festivals, participation in statewide and national conferences, student-led advocacy campaigns and increased funding for campus clubs and organizations.

Measure U Newspaper Fund received a simple majority of 52.25 percent support, but the referendum failed, since referenda need at least 60 percent support in order to pass. Measure U would have extended a current $0.99 per quarter student fee to support the operational costs of the New University in the wake of decreased print advertising revenue, and would have increased this fee to $3 per quarter to account for inflation. The previous $0.99 per quarter fee is set to expire in spring 2018, leaving UCI’s official student newspaper without student funding.

Four Executive Board positions, as well as Student Advocate General, were announced after all pending complaints were resolved.

Zoe Broussard, who ran unopposed, will serve as next year’s Executive Vice President, with 4,001 votes.

Leila Danishgar will serve as next year’s Academic Affairs Vice President, with 2,159 votes.

Brittany Nguyen will serve as next year’s Internal Vice President, with 2,411 votes.

Rusteen Haghi, who ran unopposed, will serve as next year’s Student Services Vice President, with 3,734 votes.

Alison Lu will serve as next year’s Student Advocate General, with 2,588 votes.

With the exception of two Special Interest Senators and seven At-Large Senators, students may only vote for Senators within their own schools. Next year’s At-Large Senators have not been announced as of press time, due to pending complaints.

Kimberly Chin, who ran unopposed, will serve as next year’s Arts Senator.

Julie Lim will serve as next year’s Business Senator.

Amrit Sidhu, who ran unopposed, will serve as next year’s Education Senator.

Tin Hong and Jacky Wan will serve as next year’s Engineering Senators. Although candidate Yasmeen Abuzeid received the most votes for this position, she was disqualified for failing to turn in her financial statement.

Brian Felix will serve as next year’s Humanities Senator. Although candidate Diego Quispe Huaman received the most votes for this position, he was disqualified for failing to turn in his financial statement.

Cary Xiao and Kenneth Flores will serve as next year’s ICS Senators. Although candidate Robert De La Cruz received the most votes for this position, he was disqualified for failing to turn in his financial statement.

Melissa Safady and Hannah Tompkins will serve as next year’s Social Ecology Senators.

Jessica Santiago, Nasir Asad, Helary Yakub and Rayan Galaidos will serve as next year’s Social Sciences Senators.

Bernadette Marie Abadilla, who ran unopposed, will serve as next year’s Nursing Science Senator.

Homam Almahdi will serve as next year’s Public Health Senator.

James Ritter, who ran unopposed, will serve as next year’s Pharmaceutical Sciences Senator.

Jagmanpreet Kaur will serve as next year’s Special Interest Transfer Senator.

Zhuonan Jiang will serve as next year’s Special Interest International Senator. Although candidate Jai Yeon Yu received the most votes for this position, they were disqualified for failing to turn in their financial statement.

Results of the remaining positions, including President and seven At-Large Senators, will be released no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at the Student Government and Student Media office and online, at asuci.uci.edu/elections.