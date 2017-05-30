UCI Named Hispanic Serving Institution

The U.S. Department of Education last week named UCI a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) for 2017-2018. The criteria to qualify for an HSI require that a quarter of UCI students identify as Latino and half of all students receive financial aid.

Earlier this year, UCI was also designated as an Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander Serving Institution (AANAPISI) by the Department of Education. The requirements for an AANAPISI designation are that half of all students receive financial aid and that 10 percent of students are Asian American or Pacific Islander.

Both designations make UCI eligible for extra federal grants and funding that can be used in a variety of ways by the university, including financial aid, faculty benefits, student services and laboratory and classroom development.

In addition to its Hispanic population, UCI’s student population is 38.6 percent Asian, 14.1 percent Caucasian and 2.9 percent African American. Half of all UCI undergraduates are the first in their families to attend college.

UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman expressed his pride in the designation in an email to the student population.

“We are tremendously proud to hold these titles, not only for the potential funding, but because they validate our commitment to diversity and align with our aspiration to be a national leader and global model of inclusive excellence,” Gillman wrote. “These programs enable UCI to serve as an engine of social mobility for all Californians and empower us to create a more brilliant future for everyone in the state.”