UCI to Launch Master of Finance Program

The UC Irvine Paul Merage School of Business’s new Master of Finance (MFin) program is set to commence this fall.

The 12-month program provides preparation for banking, investing, real estate and risk management careers. Students can also specialize in corporate finance, investment management, wealth management and real estate. The program includes six required classes and seven elective courses.

The MFin program is for recent graduates with business and accounting backgrounds. Entry- to mid-level finance professionals looking to move up in the business world are also encouraged to apply.

The final application deadline is July 1.

UCI Professors Receive Applied Innovation Grants

Six UC Irvine professors received the first Proof of Product (POP) Grants from UCI Applied Innovation last week. Up to $125,000 each is awarded to individuals working to develop new technologies and apply them to practical commercial products.

Associate professor of biomedical engineering, Elliot Botvinick, was awarded for two projects. One is a diagnostic device for acute middle-ear infection and the second is a analyte sensor device designed to improve healthcare.

Associate professor of developmental and cell biology, Aimee Edinger, was recognized for her research in anti-cancer therapeutics.

Anand Ganesan, associate professor of dermatology, was acknowledged for his work in exploring the use of small-molecule drugs to stop melanoma growth.

Cognitive sciences professor, Jeffrey Krichmar, used an interactive therapeutic robotic device to help children with developmental disorders.

Chemistry professor, Kenneth Shea, developed a bandage for venom-induced tissue necrosis.

Kumar Wickramasinghe, professor of electrical engineering and computer science, created a smartphone-controlled DNA test.

UCI Professor Ngugi wa Thiong’o Receives Honorary Yale Degree

UC Irvine Distinguished Professor of comparative literature and English, Ngugi wa Thiong’o, received an honorary degree from Yale at its 316th Commencement this year.

Ngugi authored a number of books, plays and essays about the injustices of his homeland Kenya’s dictatorial government. He was a visiting professor at Yale from 1989 to 1992.

“Author, playwright, activist, and scholar, you have shown us the power of words to change the world,” said Yale President Peter Salovey to Ngugi at the commencement. “You have written in English and in your Kenyan language, Gĩkũyũ; you have worked in prison cells and in exile; and you have survived assassination attempts — all to bring attention to the plight of ordinary people in Kenya and around the world. Brave wordsmith, for breaking down barriers, for showing us the potential of literature to incite change and promote justice, for helping us decolonize our minds and open them to new ideas, we are privileged to award you this degree of Doctor of Letters.”

Other honorary degree recipients included conductor and violinist Marin Alsop, linguist Jessie Little Doe Baird, neurobiologist Cornelia Bargmann, electrical engineer Irwin Jacobs, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Congressman John R. Lewis and singer Stevie Wonder.