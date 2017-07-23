UC Irvine’s Anthill Pub & Grille will still be on campus when students return in the fall. Earlier this month, general manager Scott Winterstein announced the pub’s closing after the university failed to renew its contract. On Saturday July 22, Winterstein stated that, while the pub will be under new ownership, it is not going anywhere.

The university has not announced who the new owners will be, but Winterstein has confirmed that he and most of the current staff are returning. Winterstein assured patrons that the pub will stay the same with only minor changes in terms of service.

“Although we will be under new ownership,” said Winterstein, “the new operators have expressed to me a sincere commitment to respect the legacy of the Pub and its importance to the UCI community. The Pub will continue to be what it is, and we’ll keep doing what we’ve been doing all along.”

The pub will still close temporarily on Wednesday, July 26 but is scheduled to reopen on September 18.