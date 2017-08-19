Women’s Soccer Falls in Season Opener Against Cal, 2-1

A tightly contested match between UCI and Cal to start the 2017 season was brought to an end with a 70th minute conversion from the Golden Bears. (Photo courtesy of UCI Athletics)

The last time UC Irvine women’s soccer competed against Cal at Edwards stadium back in 2010, the ‘Eaters went the distance in the opener against a Golden Bear team that featured future U.S. National Women’s Soccer League star Alex Morgan in a match that ended in a 2-2 draw.

When the Golden Bears visited Anteater Stadium three years later to kick off the 2013 season, Cal got the better of UCI with a 3-2 decision.

Returning to Edwards Stadium for their third clash to commence the 2017 campaign, a 69th minute Cal goal spoiled the ‘Eaters (0-1) chances of avenging their latest loss to their PAC-12 foe) while handing the Golden Bears (1-0) a narrow 2-1 victory over the ‘Eaters.

Cal sophomore forward Abigail Kim emerged the top scorer in the match, putting in two of her four shots through the ‘Eaters’ net to secure the win for the Golden Bears.

UCI sophomore midfielder Jessica Miclat tied the match up on just her second attempt of the evening. Junior Shelby Lee’s two shots on the contest landed on the mark while newcomers Serena Camacho and Sara Young nearly forced overtime with solid looks at the net nearing the end of regulation.

Cal held a slight advantage in overall shots (9-7) and shots that landed on target (5-4) as the ‘Eaters took the edge in corner attempts (4-1).

Both keepers, UCI’s sophomore Maddie Newsom—who started all 22 matches last season—and Cal’s senior Emily Boyd, each notched three saves in their season debuts.

While the ‘Eaters were the first to apply the pressure, getting up three quick shots to start the contest, it was Kim who had also punched in her first goal of the game and the season in the 19th minute on a feed from freshman forward Emma Westin.

UCI’s early aggressive offense, however, did not go unearned as the ‘Eaters retaliated in the 32nd minute when Miclat equalized the match on a penalty kick.

Firing six of their nine attempts in the second half, Cal backed UCI on their heels as Kim’s goal turned the pressure up.

The ‘Eaters’ final major attempt came in the 87th minute when they earned a corner kick sent in by redshirt junior Elizabeth Hutchinson. Young received it but launched it too high.

UCI will have a week to shake off the loss and prepare for their next match as they travel to Tuscon, Arizona on Friday, Aug. 25th before returning to Anteater Stadium for their home opener three days later on Aug. 28th for a 7:00pm start.