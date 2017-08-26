Women’s Soccer Cranks Up the Defense in Arizona

The 'Eaters and Wildcats played airtight defense Friday night, resulting in a scoreless draw. UCI will look for their first win on the season when they face Portland at Anteater Stadium Monday at 7:00pm. (Photo Courtesy of UCI Athletics)

Neither the UC Irvine women’s soccer team (0-1-1) nor the Arizona Wildcats (1-0-1) gave way defensively Friday night at Mulcahy Soccer Stadium, rendering each other scoreless after the full 90 minutes of regular action and two 10 minute extra time periods.

The first half saw to just a single shot attempt by way of the Wildcats, which failed to even land on the mark.

For the four total Arizona shots that would later align on target on the night, UCI’s sophomore keeper Maddie Newsom was there to reject each and every one. On the other end, Arizona’s junior keeper Lainey Burdette came away with a crucial save late in the second half that could have given the ‘Eaters a clutch goal.

Looking to push the tempo, Arizona came out with eight attempts in the second half, finishing with 12 shots (four on goal) as the ‘Eaters fired up three (two on goal) of their own.

UCI’s first clean shot attempt in the 72nd minute from redshirt senior forward Noel Baham was also the match’s first attempt on goal. The fifth year veteran Baham went on to bookend the ‘Eaters’ shots with a long-range bomb that went wide in the 100th minute.

Five minutes later, freshman forward Sydney Carr would give the ‘Eaters their second best chance at striking the net, but her attempt went wide off the mark. Carr has already logged the most minutes out of her freshman class with 99 and has teased at picking up her first few collegiate goals with two attempts in game zero against the Trojans prior to Friday’s match.

Still searching for their first victory on the season, UCI will look to break through Monday when they return to Anteater Stadium for their home opener against Portland at 7:00pm.