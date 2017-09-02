Women’s Soccer Goes the Distance With Penn State, 0-0

Putting up 19 shots, eight of which landed on target, UC Irvine women’s soccer (1-1-2) pressed the pressure on the Penn Quakers (0-2-1) for 110 minutes at Anteater Stadium on Friday evening but could not strike gold as the match resulted in a scoreless draw—the second for the ‘Eaters and first for Penn State on the year.

Senior Kiana Palacios built on her momentum from her last match, firing up a match-high five shots. Palacios’ first attempt came in the 58th minute, a shot that sailed wide to the keeper’s right. She would have two more in quick succession, also sailing a bit to the right.

In her second start on the year in place of senior midfielder Grayson Galbriath who sat out of Friday evening’s match, senior Maritza Acuna posted four shots from long range.

Freshman forward Sydney Carr and senior forward Noel Baham each took two shots with Carr placing one on the mark in the 96th minute and Baham giving Penn’s keeper one last scare nearing the end of regulation with a straight liner for the net at the 109th minute.

Penn sophomore Qu Kitty fended the ‘Eaters off well, placing herself in front of all eight of UCI’s shots that had reached the net.

With the Quakers taking just four shots, UCI sophomore keeper Maddie Newsom saw just two shots coming on her end, one of which came at the top of the first overtime period when Penn broke past the ‘Eaters’ backline with a one on one opportunity only to have Newsom successfully clear it.

Newsom, who allowed just 18 goals last season, has had a solid start for the ‘Eaters this year as she currently holds a 330 minute shutout streak.

With Friday evenings’ draw, the ‘Eaters have been unbeaten in their last three matches but head coach Scott Juniper was not too ecstatic about the team’s last outing.

“We weren’t good enough [and] we didn’t stick to the game plan,” coach Juniper said. “But even being bad, we had 20 shots at the goal…but yeah still very disappointed.”

UCI will return to action Sunday, Sept. 3 where they will face the Toledo Rockets in another 4pm match that will commence another doubleheader with the UCI men’s soccer team closing the evening out with a 7pm match against UNC Ashville.