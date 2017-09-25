News In Brief

Samuelis Give $200 Million to UCI for New School

UC Irvine announced last week that Susan and Henry Samueli gave $200 million, the largest gift in the school’s history, to fund a College of Health Sciences.

The Samuelis are longtime supporters of UCI. This past May they donated $30 million for a convergent science building. The Susan and Henry Samueli College of Health Sciences will be the first of its kind and will emphasize integrative health research.

Integrative health is defined by a focus on the patient. It takes into account every influential factor of a person’s well-being and determines the best care for optimum health.

“We must change what we mean by ‘healthcare,’” said Susan Samueli to UCI News, “and how we train all who provide care, including physicians, nurses and pharmacists. Today’s health science students ask about integrative health from day one; harnessing that interest is key to turning our national system in a better direction.”

In a message to the UCI community, UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman thanked the Samuelis for their donation and reflected on why an integrative approach is so important.

“As healthcare continues to rapidly change, moving from treating a single ailment to addressing the whole person and total community, there is a pressing need for doctors and other healthcare professionals to work together to provide comprehensive care, promote lasting wellness and enhance quality of life,” he wrote.

The College of Health Sciences will include the School of Medicine, the Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing, the School of Pharmacy (now the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences) and the School of Population Health (now the Program in Public Health). Additionally, the current Susan Samueli Center for Integrative Medicine will become the Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute.

Irvine Company Enacts New Parking Policy at University Center

Irvine Company Retail Properties have a new parking policy in place as of Sep. 18.

The company announced it “will be actively enforcing parking restrictions at University Center including ticketing and towing unauthorized parked vehicles.”

They also stressed that University Center parking is only to be used when visiting the center. “High-tech sensors and mobile enforcement services will be used to detect those parked in the lot in lieu of campus parking.”

Chancellor Gillman Receives Honor for Promoting Free Speech

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) presented UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman with a framed copy of Assembly Concurrent No. 21 last Saturday, Sep. 22. The resolution was unanimously adopted on July 17 of this year and urges all California public and private universities to adopt free speech statements “consistent with the principles articulated by the Chancellor of the University of California at Irvine.”

The resolution quotes Chancellor Gillman’s Sep. 23 address on free speech and academic freedom.

“Freedom of speech is a bedrock value of our constitutional system and is at the core of this university’s mission. Courts have recognized that First Amendment principles ‘acquire a special significance in the university setting, where the free and unfettered interplay of competing views is essential to the institution’s educational mission.’ The University of California is also committed to upholding and preserving academic freedom, which for the faculty encompasses freedom of inquiry and research, freedom of teaching, and freedom of expression and publication.”

Chancellor Gillman is widely known for his free speech advocacy. His book, Free Speech on Campus, co-written with former UCI School of Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky, was published on Sep. 12.

UCI to Host Grand Opening of Research Center

UC Irvine’s Campus Center for Neuroimaging is unveiling its Facility for Imaging & Brain Research (FIBRE) from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Located on the ground floor of the Social and Behavioral Sciences Gateway, FIBRE boasts a $3 million Siemens Prisma 3T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine that will be used to noninvasively study the human brain. The center also houses a data processing room and mock scanner to help study participants acclimate to the process.