News In Brief

UCI Selected for Green College Honor Roll

UC Irvine was recently included on The Princeton Review Green College Honor Roll for the fifth year in a row.

The Princeton Review rates schools on their sustainability efforts. Only schools who receive a perfect 99 have the distinction of being on the honor roll. 629 schools were evaluated and 24 were selected. UCI is the only UC school on the list.

Orange County Educators Pledge to Help First-Gen Students

UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman attended a ceremony at John F. Kennedy High School on Sept. 27 to sign the Anaheim Union Educational Pledge.

The pledge helps Anaheim Union High School District students develop a six-year educational plan and partners UCI with Fullerton and Cypress colleges, California State University and the city.

Community colleges will provide support for students in AUHSD and stick with them as they enter college. AUHSD students who meet GPA and other admission requirements and enroll at Cypress or Fullerton College are guaranteed admission at UCI through the Transfer Admission Guarantee (TAG) program. At UCI, these students will receive services such as one-on-one advising, priority registration for workshops and leadership training, resources for Dreamers and undocumented students and access to the food pantry.

“UCI is recognized as the leading campus in the country for doing the most for the American dream, by providing access to a world-class education to all qualified students regardless of their background,” said Chancellor Gillman. “We are committed to serving the local community and are proud to be an engine of upward mobility for some of the best and brightest young people in Orange County and across the state.”