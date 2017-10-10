News In Brief

UC Graduate Coalition Leaves UCSA

The UC Graduate-Professional Coalition voted to leave the UC Student Association on Sept. 28. The coalition includes representatives from 10 UC campuses.

UCSA works with UC administrators in representing UC students. Graduate students created the coalition in July to better address their specific needs and have been considering leaving UCSA for some time, believing the organization does not do enough to advocate for them. UCSA often focuses on issues mostly relevant to undergraduate students.

However, some graduate student leaders don’t agree with the decision, including Parshan Khosravi, UCI alum and current external affairs vice president for the UCLA Graduate Student Association. In a statement to the Daily Bruin, Khosravi discussed his concerns with UCGPC governing on its own. He also stated that he will continue to advocate for graduate issues.

“If we split, we will lose,” Khosravi said to the Daily Bruin. “If everybody comes and says there’s nothing for us in [UCSA] and have to form our own organization, I will side with the group, but I think we’re making a tremendous mistake in trying to drop out of this organization.”

Nobel Prize Winners Announced

UCI distinguished professor Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o missed out on another Nobel Prize in Literature last week. The award-winning African writer has been predicted to receive a Nobel since 2010. The 2017 prize went to Kazuo Ishiguro, best known for his 1989 novel, “The Remains of the Day.”

Ngũgĩ’s work mainly focuses on African culture. His first book “Weep Not, Child”, published in 1964, was the first English language novel by an East African author. He also helped set up The Kamiriithu Community Education and Cultural Centre and wrote an uncensored political play in 1977 titled “Ngaahika Ndeenda (I Will Marry When I Want),” which caused then Kenyan Vice President Daniel arap Moi to order his arrest. Ngũgĩ has also written in his native language, Gikuyu. He wrote the first modern novel in Gikuyu, “Caitaani mũtharaba-Inĩ (Devil on the Cross),” from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison on prison-issued toilet paper. He is the founder and editor of the first Gikuyu-language journal, “Mũtĩiri.”

In addition to being a professor at UCI, Ngũgĩ was a professor of comparative literature and performance studies at Yale University and New York University and served as the Director of the International Center for Writing and Translation.

If he had won, Ngũgĩ would have been the second African laureate since Nigerian writer and professor Wole Soyinka in 1986.

Nobel Prizes have been awarded since 1901 and recognize leaders in Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Physiology or Medicine, Promotion of Peace and Economic Sciences. Winners get $1.1 million, a citation and an 18-carat gold medal emblazoned with the face of founder Alfred Nobel. Prizes are received at a ceremony on Dec. 10.