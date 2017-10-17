UCI Student Involved in Fatal Collision

By Eliza Partika

A female student died after being struck by a car at the intersection of California and Arroyo Drive while attempting to cross the street last Wednesday night, according to a statement made by the UCI Police Department. The student, third-year pharmaceutical sciences major Mira Sanghera, was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center after the incident. Sanghera sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon, according to a report by Pacific Attorney Group.

Sanghera was an active member of the UCI community. She was a peer tutor in chemistry and received a UROP Grant in fall 2016 for her project in Selection for ATP Synthesizing Ribozymes. According to friends who started a GoFundMe page for Sanghera’s family, she aspired to become a pharmacist.

Witnesses have not yet come forward to speak about specific experiences regarding the incident. No arrests have been made, and the reason for the crash has not yet been established. However, UCI Campus Police Department is still actively investigating the accident.

As news of the incident spread, students began posting on the UCI Class of 2020 page to offer condolences. Friends of Sanghera have created a GoFundMe page for students interested in donating to Sanghera’s family.