UCI Publishes Annual Crime Report

By Jane Hagen

In accordance with the Clery Act, UC Irvine recently released its Annual Security Report (ASR) which showed that in 2016, campus criminal offenses of rape, fondling and dating violence saw increases from 2015; and robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle thefts, arson, domestic violence and stalking saw decreases compared to 2015.

The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act (known as the “Clery Act”), requires that all federally funded colleges and universities disclose information about crime on and near their respective campuses. The 1986 rape and murder of Jeanne Clery, a 19-year-old Lehigh University student in her campus residence hall, sparked protests against unreported crime on campuses nationwide and gave the law its name.

Of the above criminal offenses, burglary, rape and fondling had the highest number of offenses at UCI last year, with 41, 20 and 16 total offenses respectively.

The criminal offenses of murder/non-negligent manslaughter, manslaughter by negligence, incest and statutory rape had zero total offenses for the three calendar years reported (2014, 2015 and 2016).

Arrests and disciplinary referrals for liquor law violations in 2016 decreased from the two previous years, with only three arrests and 337 disciplinary referrals.

In 2015, the UCI Police Department’s (UCIPD) rates of liquor law disciplinary referrals were the second-highest in the UC system, behind only UC San Diego. With a total of 337 liquor law disciplinary referrals this year, UCI ranks behind UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara and UC Berkeley, which have 908, 417 and 393, respectively.

Despite having 337 referrals, only three arrests reflect efforts to discipline and educate liquor law offenders at UCI, rather than incarcerate them.

Arrests for drug law violations showed no change, with 11 total in both 2016 and 2015. Disciplinary referrals for drug law violations, however, saw a decrease, dropping from 43 in 2015 to 28 in 2016.

While arrests for weapon law violations decreased from four in 2015 to two in 2016, disciplinary referrals for weapon law violations experienced an increase from one to two.

The statistics in this ASR are of those reported to authorities or of those discovered, meaning that they do not necessarily indicate an increase or decrease in the rate of crime, but rather they indicate how frequently crimes were reported by victims or discovered by authorities.