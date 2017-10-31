Fall Favorite: Pumpkin Picking at Tanaka Farms

By Sharmin Shanur

One of the most memorable aspects of October, aside from Halloween itself, is the pumpkin patches. It seems that at this time of year, Instagram is exploding with pictures of people posing with their favorite pumpkins.

Despite this cultural phenomenon, I had never been to a pumpkin patch before this year. Coming from a family that did little to celebrate the month of October, I never considered pumpkin picking an imperative part of celebrating Halloween. But this year was different. I wanted to introduce my international friends to American culture and it seemed almost sacrilegious to not show them our pumpkin patches.

So, with Tanaka Farms right around the corner from UCI, my friends and I drove there in hopes of getting the full Halloween experience.

It was quite an amazing farm. There were pumpkins everywhere and it seemed to be an orange wonderland. The pumpkins came in all shapes, sizes, and colors, so there was certainly a pumpkin for everyone.

Besides the pumpkins, there was a small petting zoo filled with sheep. Although it smelled horrendous, it was nice to take a break from pumpkin picking and pet a few farm animals.

Right next to the petting zoo, there was also a corn maze. I certainly advise that people who dislike getting lost not go in there; however, for those up for a challenge, it’s nice to run around eight-foot corn stocks and try to escape the maze. The corn certainly makes a great Instagram picture, and the adrenaline that comes from trying to escape the maze give one much more energy to do some of the other activities on the farm, which included face-painting, drinking lemonade, or eating hot dogs, and fried delicacies.

I enjoyed taking a break from school and going to Tanaka farms with my friends. My first experience of a pumpkin patch was amazing and I certainly see myself going back next year.