Celebration of Life for Mira Sanghera to be Held November 14th

A celebration of life for Mira Sanghera, the third-year UCI student involved in a fatal vehicular collision on Oct. 11, will be held this Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Natural Sciences 1, Room 1114.

Sanghera was a peer tutor in chemistry and received a UROP Grant in fall 2016 for her project in Selection for ATP Synthesizing Ribozymes. According to friends who started a GoFundMe page for Sanghera’s family, she aspired to become a pharmacist.

The Sanghera family, with the assistance of UCI administration, hopes to start a scholarship in Mira’s name to encourage students to change the world, as Mira wanted to. A GoFundMe page titled “Tragic Loss of Mira Sanghera” was created to meet their $25,000 goal. Mira’s friends, who organized the vigil, ask that anyone who is able can donate to the scholarship fund at the event.

Flowers, candles, and messages to the family are also encouraged. All notes, cards, or photos brought to the vigil will be given to the Sanghera family, and guests will have the opportunity to write notes in a scrapbook.