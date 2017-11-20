‘Eaters Fall to Pacific in Sunday Evening Showdown for Conference Championship

'Eaters dropped a 9-5 decision against top-seeded Pacific Sunday to close out the Golden Coast Conference Tournament. The 'Eaters finish their 2017 campaign second in conference with an impressive 7-3 home stand. (Photo courtesy of UCI Athletics)

UC Irvine men’s water polo and the University of the Pacific matched up well on both sides of the ball, which made for a grinding pace. The first quarter closed with Pacific leading just 1-0.

The 2nd quarter brought offensive production from both sides, senior Kyle Trush opened up the scoring for UCI with 6:48 left to play. Both teams traded goals, one of which was a penalty shot by the Tigers. Senior Brendan Duffy scored the final goal of the period with 0:03 left to play. Despite the ‘Eaters efforts Pacific took the half 3-4.

UCI gave up two goals to start the third. Though sophomore Bryant Joudrie found the back of the net to give the ‘Eaters hope. The quarter end 4-6 in favor Pacific.

The fourth was highlighted by a goal from senior Jack Trush to keep the ‘Eaters in range, but Pacific began running the clock out surprisingly early, with over 5 minutes left to play. With the ‘Eaters spread across the pool, Pacific was able to convert on long passes and take the game 9-5.

UCI took second in the Golden coast conference, and finished with a record of 15-10, including an impressive 7-3 record at home.