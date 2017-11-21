UCI Receives Rare California Modern Art Collection

UC Irvine now owns what art dealers and curators are calling “the most comprehensive private collection of California modern art in the world,” according to UCI News. Given to the university by the trust of the late Gerald E. Buck, the collection, totalling more than 3,200 pieces, is worth tens of millions of dollars.

A Newport Beach developer, Buck was reserved and quietly accumulated his collection over 25 years, allowing few to see it. Even after Buck passed away in August 2013 at the age of 73, the exact contents of the collection were still a mystery. His daughter, Christina, said her father would have wanted the art to be shared with the public. In his last year, Buck was reportedly making plans to exhibit his collection for the first time.

The Buck collection is housed in a secure facility and will be displayed in a new building on the UCI campus.

UC President Urges Congress to Protect Dreamers

UC President Janet Napolitano, along with many national leaders, delivered a letter last Wednesday, Nov. 15 to House and Senate leaders urging them to protect those under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) program.

The letter, addressed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Minority Leader of the House Nancy Pelosi, noted the importance of passing the Dream Act of 2017 by the end of the year.

“It has been more than two months since President Donald Trump announced his decision to rescind the DACA program, and neither the House nor the Senate has agreed upon a legislative solution to resolve this critical issue,” the letter reads. “Time is running out. The best chance – likely the only chance for many, many months – of reaching a legislative solution is to include the Dream Act of 2017 in the Congressional spending bill that must pass by December 8. If Congress is unable to reach a legislative solution, nearly 800,000 Dreamers will be at risk of deportation starting early next year.”

The letter also said that rescinding DACA and deporting Dreamers will hurt the economy.

“Deporting all DACA recipients would cost the U.S. a minimum of $7.5 billion. Rather than diverting resources to deport Dreamers, the U.S. Government should be focused on combatting the very real threats we face. Finite resources should be prioritized to secure the U.S. border, deport violent criminals, prevent violent crime, and prevent terrorist attacks and cyber-attacks. Deporting soldiers would be a waste of resources, but more importantly, a travesty of justice.”

Twelve other officials and politicians signed the letter including former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, former Secretaries of Defense Leon Panetta and Ashton Carter and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.