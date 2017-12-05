Christmas Albums For All To Hear

December is upon us, which means Christmas is coming, and the end of the quarter is near. Although you might want to keep listening to “All I Want for Christmas Is You” while studying for finals, there are some new holiday albums that you can enjoy.

Sia brings fun and festive cheer with her album “Everyday Is Christmas.” The album cover prominently shows Maddie Ziegler, who frequently collaborates with Sia in her music videos, wearing a red and green wig and bow. This is the eighth studio album and first Christmas album by the Australian singer-songwriter. The ten original songs on the album are cheerful. “Candy Cane Lane” and “Puppies Are Forever” are joyful and upbeat songs, while “Snowman” and “Snowflake” are more thoughtful, with themes of loss and love. Each track brings variety to the album while being a part of a solid collection of festive tunes.

American Idol season three winner Fantasia brings some soul into the Christmas season with her first holiday album “Christmas After Midnight.” Fantasia brings a unique jazz arrangement to Christmas classics, such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”

Bring a little rock into your Christmas playlist with three original tracks from the band Cheap Trick: “Merry Christmas Darlings,” “Our Father of Life,” and “Christmas, Christmas.” Their style of melodic hard rock in “Christmas, Christmas” brings enthusiasm and seasonal sentiment that reminds us of what Christmastime feels like with friends, family and cheer.

“Warmer In Winter” by Lindsey Stirling, the YouTube violinist, is a holiday album that features guest appearances from performers like Becky G and Sabrina Carpenter. These featured tracks fit well with the rest of the album and are easy to listen to. Each musical arrangement on the album is appropriate to the type of song that Stirling plays, and is sure to find a place in your Christmas music rotation.

“Christmas Together” is the second Christmas album from The Piano Guys. The songs are thrilling to listen to and capture the peace and joy of the season. Songs such as “O Holy Night” and “Angels from the Realms of Glory” are wonderful musical arrangements with lovely vocals.

It has been 20 years since Hanson released “Snowed In,” but their new album “Finally, It’s Christmas” will keep you warm and festive the whole winter season. The catchy new Christmas tunes such as the title track of the album and covers of old favorites are sure to set the mood and get you into the holiday spirit. Hanson’s decision to involve their children in the record adds a layer of innocent Christmas fun.

Josh Groban adds six new recordings to this holiday season in his Deluxe Edition album “Noël” that was previously released in 2007. Fans of the original album are sure to enjoy the updated version that includes his popular rendition of Ave Maria as well as covers of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “O Holy Night.”

Gwen Stefani’s “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” brings a twist to the classics. Fans are sure to love the duet between the No Doubt singer and her boyfriend Blake Shelton who is also re-releasing his 2012 album “Cheers, It’s Christmas”.

Nick Lachey and fellow 98 Degrees bandmates are back for a Christmas album full of fresh takes on timeless classics like “The First Noel” and “Please Come Home for Christmas.” The songs will bring you cozy harmonies about hot cocoa and mistletoe.

After 21 years, country and rock band Alabama is finally releasing a second Christmas album, American Christmas, that includes an updated version of their own classic “Christmas in Dixie.” The album includes some of the group’s favorite Christmas songs including “Silent Night,” “Away in a Manger,” and “Jingle Bells” as well as four new holiday-themed tracks.

You can’t go wrong with the Deluxe Edition of “A Pentatonix Christmas.” This is definitely one of the most fun and creative versions of traditional carols that you can listen to. The acapella group is sure to bring you some joy and spirit as you trek through the final days of the 2017 fall quarter.

No matter which album or artist you want to listen to, you can’t go wrong with listening to Christmas songs to brighten your holiday season. Put on some festive jams and get through your studies so you can celebrate with your friends and family.