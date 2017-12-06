Run for Claus Raises Money for Local Charities

The fourth annual “Run for Claus” took place at UC Irvine last Saturday, Dec. 2 to raise funds for local charities and nonprofit organizations.

Some participants wore holiday attire and all received a Santa hat and beard before starting the five-kilometer race. There was also a one-mile kids’ course. Medals and commemorative mugs were given to finishers and top runners received awards. The event also featured a best costume contest and Holiday Expo, where people could take free pictures with Santa Claus.

Proceeds from “Run for Claus” benefited organizations like Toys for Tots, the Long Beach Ronald McDonald House, Kids Run the OC and the Salvation Army.

UCI Foundation Appoints Ten New Trustees

The UCI Foundation announced the addition of ten new trustees to its board of directors last week, including community leaders, higher education leaders and business executives.

The UCI Foundation aims to raise and manage private funds for the university to further teaching and research. According to their mission statement, the foundation “advises university leadership in all areas related to public trust, investments and philanthropy; mobilizes existing and potential supporters to help grow the university’s endowment; and engages with appropriate stakeholders to advance fundraising efforts aligned with the university’s strategic plan.”

New trustees are as follows:

Husband and wife Eugene and Carol Choi are both UCI graduates. Carol founded the United Exchange Corporation in 1993, which deals with sales, marketing and distribution of health, beauty and household products and Eugene serves as the corporation’s president and CEO.

Kate Duchene is the president and CEO of Resources Global Professionals, a global consulting firm.

Kristen Monson is a Paul Merage School of Business graduate who also serves as a member of the Dean’s Advisory Board.

Sheila Peterson is the advisory board chair for UCI’s Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute and a member of the Claire Trevor School of the Arts Dean’s Arts Council.

Susan Samueli is a longtime donor and supporter of UCI, most recently donating $200 million to establish a College of Health Sciences. Along with her husband, Henry, she founded the Samueli Foundation and the Samueli Academy. The Samuelis also own the Anaheim Ducks hockey team.

Husband and wife Mark and Kathleen Santora were also named trustees. Kathleen is currently a board member of the Foothill DeAnza Community College Foundation and a member of UCI’s Exercise Medicine and Sports Sciences Initiative Committee. Mark is a guest lecturer at UCI and chairman of the board of Panzura, a cloud storage company.

Sheila Prell Sonenshine is an attorney who specializes in commercial, real estate, family law, personal injuries, employment, insurance and investment cases. She is also a former California Supreme Court judge.

Joseph A. Walker is the vice chairman of investment banking at J.P. Morgan.

The foundation also appointed Philip K. Anthony, CEO for consulting firm DecisionQuest, and Sandra J. Jackson, co-founder of the Samueli Academy, as non-voting trustees representing the School of Medicine and the School of Education respectively.

Trustees serve three-year terms and have the possibility of renewal. Non-voting trustees serve for two years.

UC Pushes Back Application Deadline for Those Affected by Natural Disasters

As a result of the recent wave of natural disasters, the University of California has extended its freshman application deadline for those affected. For applicants whose families were financially affected as a result of the recent California wildfires, the UC recommends applying for financial aid through FAFSA.

Prospective applicants may request an application fee waiver and an extension deadline of Dec. 15 if they were not able to make the original Nov. 30 deadline. Students may also include any long-term factors that would potentially affect them academically.

UC Extends Application Deadline for Title IX Advisory Board

The University of California is still accepting applications for their Title IX student advisory board until Friday, Dec. 8. Members will represent students on their campuses and address issues involving sexual harassment and violence.

The board will be made up of two representatives from each UC campus, one undergraduate and one graduate student, except for UC San Francisco, which does not have undergraduate programs. This year’s nineteen board members will serve from January 2018 to June 2019. All members after will serve for one academic year.

UCI Professor Receives Naval Research Grant

Associate computer science professor Harry Xu has received $4.9 million from the Office of Naval Research to continue his work in increasing software efficiencies.

Xu develops software techniques that will be applied to Java software, as well as large-scale data systems. The grant will be in effect for four years.

UCI Professor Emeritus, “Godfather of Black Psychology,” Dies at 84

Joseph White, a retired UCI professor emeritus of psychology and psychiatry, died at 84 of a heart attack on Nov. 21 while en route to visit family in St. Louis for Thanksgiving.

White is known for his work in black psychology and has been called the “godfather” of the field. In 1968, White founded the Association of Black Psychologists. In 1970, he published an article in Ebony Magazine titled “Toward a Black Psychology,” in which he argued that mainstream psychology, having been developed primarily by white psychologists, did not apply to the black community. He worked to move away from a Eurocentric thinking, eventually publishing a book, “The Psychology of Blacks,” in 1984. White also has five more published books on the issue.

White also worked to to help minority students gain better access to higher education. He assisted in the establishment of California’s Educational Opportunities Program to help low-income students attend colleges and universities.

White has served as chairman to the California State Psychology Licensing Board and on the Menninger Foundation board of trustees. He was named San Francisco State University’s Alumnus of the year in 2008 and received an honorary degree Doctor of Laws from the University of Minnesota board of regents. In 1994, President Bill Clinton awarded White a Citation of Achievement in Psychology and Community Service.

White began teaching at UCI in 1969, became director of the school’s African American studies program in 1991 and retired in 1994. Before coming to UCI, he taught at Cal State Long Beach and San Francisco State University.

UC President and Berkeley Law Dean Meet for Free Speech Discussion

Former UCI law school dean Erwin Chemerinsky and UC President Janet Napolitano met in San Francisco on Dec. 4 to discuss the unique position of higher education institutions in wrestling with questions of civic engagement and the First Amendment, in light of Chemerinsky’s new book co-authored with UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman, “Free Speech on Campus.”

“On one side, there are increased demands to censor hateful, disrespectful and bullying expression and to ensure an inclusive and nondiscriminatory learning environment. On the other side, traditional free speech advocates charge that recent demands for censorship coddle students and threaten free inquiry,” reads the event description.

The issue of free speech has been increasingly contested by students and faculty alike as college and university campuses try and find common ground in the wake of political turmoil over the question of who is allowed to speak, and in what contexts.

The event is part of the Ethics and Accountability Series put on by the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco.