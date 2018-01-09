Investigation Continues Into UCI Board Member Accused of Sexual Assault

Glen Kauffman's mugshot. The director's board member has been charged with sexually assaulting at least two ten-year-old girls. Photo courtesy of Orange County District Attorney's Office

Glen Kauffman's mugshot. The director's board member has been charged with sexually assaulting at least two ten-year-old girls. Photo courtesy of Orange County District Attorney's Office

UCI Alumni Association board of directors member Glen Thomas Kauffman was recently charged with sexually assaulting two 10-year-old girls. After being arrested on August 24, 2017, prosecutors have been investigating the possibility of more victims that have yet to come forward.

Kauffman, a 53-year-old Laguna Niguel resident was a local softball league volunteer — where he had access to minors — which gave prosecutors reason to believe that there are more than just two victims.

While the president of the softball league, Kris Yellin, denies that Kauffman had unsupervised access to the players, his position in relation to the young girls is still a cause for concern.

Kauffman allegedly assaulted one of the girls at least three times in the span of three years, from August 2014 to August 2017 ,and the other child once; it is not clear whether he came into contact with the girls through the softball league.

Because of his actions, he has been charged with two felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child under 14. If convicted, he faces a maximum of life in state prison.

According to a statement given to the Los Angeles Times by university spokesman Tom Vasich, Kauffman is “on hiatus” from the university association’s board and no longer listed online on UCI’s list of board of directors.