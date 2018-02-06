Discussing Trauma with Alice Sebold

Last Thursday, the campus initiative Illuminations hosted Alice Sebold, author of “The Lovely Bones” and “Lucky,” to discuss the significance of trauma and her novels in the Crystal Cove Auditorium.

Sebold, while pursuing her MFA at University of California, Irvine, had been trying to write “The Lucky Bones” but her instructor suggested that she needed to write about the trauma she had personally experienced before she would be able to write it. This eventually became “Lucky,” her memoir and account of her rape as a freshman at Syracuse University. The novel took her years to complete because of her struggles dealing with the trauma and the difficulty of putting it into words. However, in times of writer’s block, Sebold read poetry in order to help with blurring the line between the world and her creative self.

Sebold used her talk to explain that her personal trauma reflects only one of the many instances people have experienced in the United States. “Trauma, though we may wish it were not so, is a universal experience that links not just individual victims or the communities who have been most historically victimized, but all of us in this nation,” Sebold shared.

The talk included Sebold’s views on President Trump and the many sexual misdemeanors he has been accused of. Although there is a great amount of trauma and sexual assault that exists, “there is a drumbeat and it is growing louder. It is #MeToo, TIMESUP, the shitty men in media list, and what is most crucial is evolving discussion and debate.”

She expressed that her post-traumatic stress disorder following the rape allowed her to feel numb and unfazed when the Sept. 11 attacks happened. “To my mind, 9/11 seemed like a natural, if seismic, playing out of the resentments that the United States had engendered in the Middle East over the previous decade.” She believes it was arrogant for the United States to misjudge other countries’ potential for being ingenuine rather than trying to understand the diplomatic relations.

Sebold emphasized the necessity of a national conversation in order for citizens to truly benefit from having their voices and concerns heard.

“Inside my own form of delusion…I had hoped that 9/11 might mark a turning point in American culture in terms of opening up to the experiences of trauma in all its many forms. I dreamed that we might become, for a while anyways, a nation of listeners.”

She believes that this tragedy could have been a way for the nation to experience the trauma collectively and hold political divides at bay; this would have allowed for an awareness of how nations are formed through traumas, but could also be reformed by them. “The truth about trauma isn’t that it makes its victims weaker, but it has every potential to make those that survive and come after being increasingly resilient. And this fact is as true of one’s enemy as one’s friend.”

Compassion is important because it compels people to reach out and help others. Sebold emphasized that not taking action and being a bystander is the same as being complicit and condoning the wrongful actions of others. Those who do not say anything or speak up will eventually have blood on their hands.

The compassion of the “small Arab graduate student in charge of checking IDs” at her dorm allowed Sebold to go through the aftermath of her rape with someone at her side and to advocate for herself.

Instead of succumbing to the darkness and giving up, Sebold hopes that “as we may tweet ourselves into nuclear war, we try to break down the divisions between already traumatized populations while simultaneously inviting in those who have yet to realize this: far from shaping just one individual’s life, trauma, as it spreads and devastates, risks destroying the entire world.”