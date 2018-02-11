Women’s Indoor Track and Field

Last Saturday The UC Irvine women’s indoor track & field team finished its participation in the final day Don Kirby Invitational hosted in Albuquerque New Mexico.

Sixteen Anteaters participated in the final competitions of the event. Mychal Robinson, a junior student, participated in the 60m hurdle prelims, where she finished as the top qualifier by clocking 8.62 (8.64). However, she could not pass the semifinals despite improving that time by 0.01 seconds, and ultimately obtaining the ninth position, which fell short of advancing to finals. Tyra Jones, a senior, was also ninth in the qualifying round by obtaining 8.79 (8.81), but could not qualify to the semifinals by one-hundredth of a second.The Sophomore Iyana Cooksey 9.36 and the freshman Shayla Oliver (9.53) obtained a time of 9.36 and 9.53 respectively, thus adding “season bests.”

In the 60m semifinals, Senior Persis William-Mensah and Junior Hope Bushnell were 11th and 13th with a time of 7.50 (7.52) and 7.55 (7.57) respectively. During the qualifying round Bushnell was with a time of (7.60), and Jones 7.95 (7.97). Elizabeth Akindele, a junior student competing in her first indoor competition, was 12th after obtaining a time of 10.5 seconds.

Three UCI athletes competed in the mile run. Sophomore Keely Boyd made a time of 5:31.59 minutes, while Megan Amirkhanian, a junior, arrived the finish line, almost one second later, after 5:32.62 minutes, and senior Jenessa Reyes followed in closely with 5:36.12 minutes. Lastly, in the 800m Anastasia Karnaze arrived 12th after 2:25.93 minutes.

Women’s Tennis

On February 9, UCI Women’s Tennis Team defeated the Idaho State University Women’s Team 6-1, at Anteater Tennis Stadium, in single and double matches.

The victory of UCI Women’s Tennis Team “improves 2-4 on this season.” The team won five out of six matches in the singles category, with Stephanie Hazell’s victory over Hristina Cvetkovic from Idaho State University (ISU) was completed after three sets: 6-3, 5-7, 10-8. Despite a rough start, Stephanie Nguyen delivered another victory to the ‘eaters after she mastered Huibre-Mare Botes (ISU) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. However, Botes Would later obtain a victory for ISC after outclassing UCI’s Danielle Garrido in two sets 6-1, 6-2.

Yulin Chen will resume UCI’s winning streak by defeating Melissa Coburn in only two sets, 6-0, 6-4. Similar to Chen, Flora Amiri defeated Megan Poe in two sets 6-1, 6-2. In the final single match, Arianna Tilbury earned a decisive victory for the Anteaters, by defeating over Angela Walker in two sets 7-5, 6-3.

On double matches, UCI’s Women’s Tennis Team suffered a loss when the duo Danielle Garrido and Stephanie Hazell fell 3-6 before ISU’s Louise-Mare Botes and Huibre-Mare Botes. Yulin Chen Flora Amiri bestedMegan Poe and Hristina Cvetkovic 7-5. Finally, Stephanie Nguyen and Arianna Tilbury defeated Melissa Coburn and Madison Fenske (ISU) 6-4.