Irvine’s Own Millennial Club and KUCI Pop-Up Shop

Irvine’S Own Millennial Club

Irvine has a history of being the home of successful bands such as indie band Young the Giant, rock band Thrice and now, there may be another band to add to that list. Dream pop band The Millennial Club, led by UCI fourth-year student Andres Owens, has already made appearances at Soulstice and ASUCI’s concert in the park, Summerlands. The band’s fun, ambient sound is a mix of The 1975 and Beach House with their own fresh Southern Californian spin. Their newest single to be released on Valentine’s Day, “Give It Up” is a catchy synth-pop anthem with a dreamy millennial aesthetic music video. Check them out in Huntington Beach at the end of February!

KUCI Pop-Up Shop

Need a gift for your Valentine’s Day bae? Come to the KUCI Pop-Up Shop next to the Hill on Ring Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for some last minute steals. They’ll have CDs, vinyls and more all from! All of the proceeds will go to KUCI and supporting college radio.