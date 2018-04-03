Art in Protest: March For Our Lives

By Ashley Duong

Among the many productive conversations started by the March for Our Lives campaign, one of the most encouraging has been the reinvigorated attitude towards the power of the vote. Citizens are realizing not only that they can, but also need, to make their voices heard and that their votes can produce results. As young people take the charge in making change, the emphasis on utilizing votes is extremely necessary and important, especially in a country whose voter turnout consistently trails behind other developed nations (and whose youngest voting-eligible demographic — 18 to 24 year old s — consistently have the lowest turnout amongst voters). The status quo does not have to be kept. Hopefully, the energy from the March for Our Lives will be enough to encourage people to understand that casting a ballot at the upcoming midterm elections will make a difference.

By Yanit Mehta

One of the biggest concerns with arming teachers in schools has been the very focus and point of school being undermined. Schools are places of education. Places where students from all walks of life can get an education. However, the ugly turn of political debate on gun control has led the legislature to a point where it’s arming the very educators who symbolize peace, harmony, and safety. The very teachers that are supposed to enlighten these students are now on the verge of being burdened with a gun. This poster designed by Xavier Schipani dissects the arguments of the current administration and the NRA and exposes the irrationality in their argument. With the implementation of a tool as rudimentary as a No.2 pencil, it shows how bizarre the presence of arms would be in schools.