ASUCI Elections: Who Are the Candidates?

ASUCI President
Gurneel Boparai:
Boparai supports basic need security, wants to create a student sustainability rapid response program, wants to create a team to support non-traditional students, wants to improve constituency relations and promote greater transparency and accountability.
Thao ‘Annie’ Le:
Le’s platform focuses on acknowledging demands, accommodating and advocating for basic needs, normalizing mental health narrative discussions, necessitating resources for a inclusive campus climate, investing time and implementing ideas to inform others and expand student political engagement.
Sui Feng Xu:
Xu wants to hold ASUCI financially accountable, hold Aldrich Hall accountable to students, make the Student Programming Funding Board (SPFB) more transparent and lobby Aldrich Hall for more transparency.
External Vice President
Jose Santacruz:
No platform listed on website.
Holly Woods:
Woods demands the needs of students to be put first and believes that students’ voices be heard and prioritized. She wants to focus on alleviating institutional biases and put the needs of all students before the wants of administration. The areas of ASUCI Woods would like to improve on are the following: transparency, partnering, and disestablishing the hierarchy.
Internal Vice President
Sanjanaa Ellur:
As Internal Vice President, Ellur would prioritize the creation of UCI’s first permanent Legal Clinic which would provide free legal advice as well as immigration assistance and support for sexual assault, domestic violence and harassment and landlord/tenant issues.
She hopes to establish a student wellness lounge with high-tech nap pads and is proposing a new strategic model to expand resources for UCI’s Disability Services Center. She will apply her experiences creating the Zot Out Hunger program to continue advocating for campus basic needs security by establishing parking meters and sanitary products in all campus restrooms, and engaging in outreach.
Academic Affairs Vice President
Kyle Dimla:
As Academic Affairs Vice President, Dimla hopes to empower students to do well both academically and in their careers. He hopes to create a “response-based administration” that will account for student input, creating initiatives and projects that will further address concerns. He believes his previous experience in ASUCI has prepared him for the position.
Several specific plans he intends to enact as Academic Affairs VP include refining “the purpose of the Office of Academic Affairs and unite each commission with an overarching goal” as well as learning and promoting “awareness about the diversity of academic inequities the undergraduate student body faces and identify effective methods to support disadvantaged students.”
Student Services Vice President
Priscella McGregor:
No platform listed on website.
Dilraj Toor:
Toor’s platform includes strengthening all seven commissions that fall under Student Services. Some points of action include “maintaining support for UCI athletics events and [increasing] involvement with the usage of rallies and other similar functions” as well as “garnering as many outside sponsorships/donations as possible for Student Services.”
Toor also hopes to expand and strengthen musical events on campus and, through his position, positively contribute to the student experience on campus.
Student Advocate General
Galina Birko:
Birko hopes to contribute to students’ success and believes that collaboration and communication among students to identify special needs or interests will further allow for success on campus. Her goals are to “acknowledge, empower, and represent” all students authentically.
At Large Senator
Murad Aldoghmi
Sergio Cervantes
Faith Chua
Emma Danhash
Jessica Gabra
Justin Li
Saul Lopez-Pulido
Isaac Rubalcava
Rutuja Sabnis
Arts Senator
There are currently no candidates for this position.
Biological Science Senator
Ishwinder Battoo
Brian Damavandi
Randy Yan
Business Senator
Julie Lim
Education Senator
Vanessa Llamas
Engineering Senator
Esteban Granizo
Evan Luu
Ryan MacDonell
Daniel Martinez
Alec Vartanians
Jacky Wan
Humanities Senator
Liam Withrow
Information and Computer Science Senator
Balpreet Hehar
Bryant Gunaman
Nigina Pulatova
Priyanka Saba
Nursing Science Senator
Mebin Kuriakose
Pharmaceutical Science Senator
Henry Chan
Sofia Munoz
Physical Science Senator
Steven Jiang
Tin Math
Mohammed Shahbaz
Public Health Senator
Alexis Artounian
Social Ecology Senator
Monica Halaka
Dean Wong
Social Sciences Senator
Steven Benites
Devin Gill
Amrita Sandhu
Harveen Shergill
Truong Xe
Special Interest Transfer Senator
Zachary Springs
Gurpreet Ubbu
Special Interest Senator
Sarah Alkhatib
Yue Qi
Senate, Vice Presidential and Presidential forums will be held on April 10, 11 and 12 respectively.