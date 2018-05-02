The Associated Graduate Student (AGS) spring election results were posted Tuesday afternoon at 5 pm. Winners for next year’s board are in bold.
AGS President
Michelle Herrera: 190 votes
Richard Prince: 146 votes
Delaram Amiri: 3 votes
Zachary Weber-Reitz: 2 votes
Blake Lane: 2 votes
Kate Forrest: 2 votes
Bobby Hateley: 1 vote
Juan Besa: 1 vote
Michelle Chan: 1 vote
Jack Brouwer: 1 vote
Becky Hofstein-Grady: 1 vote
Alex Chao: 1 vote
Arts Representative (2)
Shane K. M. Wood: 12 votes
Amy E. Shine: 12 votes
Engineering Representatives (9)
Maryam Asghari: 43 votes
Shan Tian: 32 votes
Navies Akhtar: 29 votes
Kasra Moazzemi: 22 votes
Richard Prince: 22 votes
Hamed Gorjiara: 21 votes
Van Wifvat: 17 votes
Blake Lane: 16 votes
Kate Forrest: 15 votes
Zachary Weber-Reitz: 10 votes
Hamsa Gowda: 1 vote
Arjan Fahim: 1 vote
Lancy Lin: 1 vote
Jules Morival: 1 vote
Hamid Nejatollahi: 1 vote
Hamidreza Kazemi: 1 vote
Ali Heydari: 1 vote
Mohsen Rajaei: 1 vote
Delaram Amiri: 1 vote
Information and Computer Sciences Representative (6)
Sina Labbaf: 22 votes
Grady Yu: 12 votes
Davidson Young: 1 vote
Aniket Shivam: 1 vote
Medical Academics Representative (2)
Thomas Ham: 1 vote
Social Ecology Representative (4)
Jared Celniker: 28 votes
Eduardo Alencar: 27 votes
*Matt Barno: 1 vote
*Maureen Purcell: 1 vote
*Michelle Zuniga: 1 vote
*Deyanira Nevarez Martinez: 1 vote
*Angela Robinson: 1 vote
*Emily Slonecker: 1 vote
*Cristian Rodriguez: 1 vote
Social Sciences (5)
Connor Strobel: 59 votes
Nor Kaplan-Kelly: 56 votes
Prince Heto: 26 votes
Martin Jacinto: 3 votes
*Misbah Hyder: 2 votes
*Kevin Kadowaki: 2 votes
Nishta Sharma: 1 vote
Kyle Kole: 1 vote
Jeffrey Schatz: 1 vote
Maneesh Arora: 1 vote
Mary Anne Mendoza: 1 vote
Humanities Representative (3)
Sara Newsmen: 15 votes
*Steven Norris: 1 vote
*Itzel Garcia: 1 vote
*Alejandra Castellanos: 1 vote
*Leopoldo Pena: 1 vote
Education Representative (3)
Melissa Dahlin: 14 votes
Venda Giovanatto: 11 votes
Diane Hsieh: 1 vote
Biological Sciences Representative (3)
Michelle Herrera: 34 votes
Caitlin N. Suire: 27 votes
Evelyn Valdez-Ward: 2 votes
Paul Sieminski: 1 vote
Physical Sciences Representative (5)
Bianca Ceballos: 32 votes
Brian Casas: 30 votes
Agnes (Laura) Yu: 29 votes
Sahel Hakimi: 9 votes
Jacob Hollingsworth: 7 votes
Freida Rivera: 4 votes
Pavel Maksimov: 2 votes
Kyle Roskamp: 1 vote
Caitlin Suire: 1 vote
Jesse Kreger: 1 vote
Jeff Wingo: 1 vote
Aaron Friedman: 1 vote
* Official results pending run-off elections