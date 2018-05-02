The Associated Graduate Student (AGS) spring election results were posted Tuesday afternoon at 5 pm. Winners for next year’s board are in bold.

AGS President

Michelle Herrera: 190 votes

Richard Prince: 146 votes

Delaram Amiri: 3 votes

Zachary Weber-Reitz: 2 votes

Blake Lane: 2 votes

Kate Forrest: 2 votes

Bobby Hateley: 1 vote

Juan Besa: 1 vote

Michelle Chan: 1 vote

Jack Brouwer: 1 vote

Becky Hofstein-Grady: 1 vote

Alex Chao: 1 vote

Arts Representative (2)

Shane K. M. Wood: 12 votes

Amy E. Shine: 12 votes

Engineering Representatives (9)

Maryam Asghari: 43 votes

Shan Tian: 32 votes

Navies Akhtar: 29 votes

Kasra Moazzemi: 22 votes

Richard Prince: 22 votes

Hamed Gorjiara: 21 votes

Van Wifvat: 17 votes

Blake Lane: 16 votes

Kate Forrest: 15 votes

Zachary Weber-Reitz: 10 votes

Hamsa Gowda: 1 vote

Arjan Fahim: 1 vote

Lancy Lin: 1 vote

Jules Morival: 1 vote

Hamid Nejatollahi: 1 vote

Hamidreza Kazemi: 1 vote

Ali Heydari: 1 vote

Mohsen Rajaei: 1 vote

Delaram Amiri: 1 vote

Information and Computer Sciences Representative (6)

Sina Labbaf: 22 votes

Grady Yu: 12 votes

Davidson Young: 1 vote

Aniket Shivam: 1 vote

Medical Academics Representative (2)

Thomas Ham: 1 vote

Social Ecology Representative (4)

Jared Celniker: 28 votes

Eduardo Alencar: 27 votes

*Matt Barno: 1 vote

*Maureen Purcell: 1 vote

*Michelle Zuniga: 1 vote

*Deyanira Nevarez Martinez: 1 vote

*Angela Robinson: 1 vote

*Emily Slonecker: 1 vote

*Cristian Rodriguez: 1 vote

Social Sciences (5)

Connor Strobel: 59 votes

Nor Kaplan-Kelly: 56 votes

Prince Heto: 26 votes

Martin Jacinto: 3 votes

*Misbah Hyder: 2 votes

*Kevin Kadowaki: 2 votes

Nishta Sharma: 1 vote

Kyle Kole: 1 vote

Jeffrey Schatz: 1 vote

Maneesh Arora: 1 vote

Mary Anne Mendoza: 1 vote

Humanities Representative (3)

Sara Newsmen: 15 votes

*Steven Norris: 1 vote

*Itzel Garcia: 1 vote

*Alejandra Castellanos: 1 vote

*Leopoldo Pena: 1 vote

Education Representative (3)

Melissa Dahlin: 14 votes

Venda Giovanatto: 11 votes

Diane Hsieh: 1 vote

Biological Sciences Representative (3)

Michelle Herrera: 34 votes

Caitlin N. Suire: 27 votes

Evelyn Valdez-Ward: 2 votes

Paul Sieminski: 1 vote

Physical Sciences Representative (5)

Bianca Ceballos: 32 votes

Brian Casas: 30 votes

Agnes (Laura) Yu: 29 votes

Sahel Hakimi: 9 votes

Jacob Hollingsworth: 7 votes

Freida Rivera: 4 votes

Pavel Maksimov: 2 votes

Kyle Roskamp: 1 vote

Caitlin Suire: 1 vote

Jesse Kreger: 1 vote

Jeff Wingo: 1 vote

Aaron Friedman: 1 vote

* Official results pending run-off elections