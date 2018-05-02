ASUCI spring elections results were posted Tuesday afternoon at 5 pm. Winners for next year’s ASUCI executive board, Senate and other positions are in bold.
ASUCI President
Thao “Annie” Le: 727 votes
Gurneel Boparai: 665 votes
Sui Feng Xu: 425 votes
External Vice President
Holly Woods: 1559 votes
Internal Vice President
Sanjanaa Ellur: 1572 votes
Academic Affairs Vice President
Kyle Dimla: 1597 votes
Student Services Vice President
Dilraj Toor: 904 votes
Priscella Mcgregor: 650 votes (disqualified: financial statement)
Student Advocate General
Galina Birko: 1417 votes
At Large Senator (7 representatives)
Jessica Gabra: 718 votes
Sergio Cervantes: 675 votes
Faith Chua: 655 votes
Justin Li: 640 votes
Saul Lopez-Pulido: 583 votes
Emma Danhash: 558 votes
Isaac Rubalcava: 540 votes
Rutuja Sabnis: 538 votes
Murad Aldoghmi: 520 votes
Physical Science Senator (1 representative)
Tin Math: 36 votes
Steven Jiang: 33 votes
Mohammed Shahbaz: 21 votes (disqualified: financial statement)
Biological Science Senator (2 representatives)
Randy Yan: 137 votes
Brian Damavandi: 127 votes
Ishwinder Battoo: 101 votes (disqualified: financial statement)
Engineering Senator (2 representatives)
Evan Luu: 116 votes
Daniel Martinez: 113 votes
Jacky Wan: 89 votes
Esteban Granizo: 45 votes
Ryan MacDonell: 41 votes (disqualified: financial statement)
Alec Vartanians: 31 votes (disqualified: financial statement)
Information and Computer Science Senator (2 representatives)
Bryant Gunaman: 89 votes
Priyanka Saba: 87 votes
Balpreet Hehar: 47 votes (disqualified: financial statement)
Nigina Pulatova: 45 votes (disqualified: financial statement)
Social Ecology Senator (1 representative)
Monica Halaka: 70 votes
Dean Wong: 41 votes
Social Sciences Senator (4 representatives)
Amrita Sandhu: 173 votes
Truong Xe: 162 votes
Harvey Shergill: 155 votes
Devin Gill: 138 votes
Steven Benites: 121 votes
Humanities Senator (1 representative)
Liam Withrow: 82 votes
Business Senator (1 representative)
Julie Lim: 73 votes
Nursing Science Senator (1 representative)
Mobil Kuriakose: 19 votes
Public Health Senator (1 representative)
Alexis Artounian: 79 votes
Pharmaceutical Science Senator (1 representative)
Sofia Munoz: 29 votes
Henry Chan: 20 votes
Education Senator (1 representative)
Vanessa Llamas: 51 votes
Special Interest Transfer Senator (1 representative)
Gurpreet Ubbu: 710 votes
Zachary Springs: 665 votes
Special Interest International Senator (1 representative)
Sarah Alkhatib: 893 votes (disqualified: financial statement)
Yue Qi: 503 votes
Measure ATV: AnteaterTV Visual Media Initiative
Yes: 815 votes (20% quorum not met. Measure fails.)
No: 842 votes
Abstain: 582 votes