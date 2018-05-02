ASUCI spring elections results were posted Tuesday afternoon at 5 pm. Winners for next year’s ASUCI executive board, Senate and other positions are in bold.

ASUCI President

Thao “Annie” Le: 727 votes

Gurneel Boparai: 665 votes

Sui Feng Xu: 425 votes

External Vice President

Holly Woods: 1559 votes

Internal Vice President

Sanjanaa Ellur: 1572 votes

Academic Affairs Vice President

Kyle Dimla: 1597 votes

Student Services Vice President

Dilraj Toor: 904 votes

Priscella Mcgregor: 650 votes (disqualified: financial statement)

Student Advocate General

Galina Birko: 1417 votes

At Large Senator (7 representatives)

Jessica Gabra: 718 votes

Sergio Cervantes: 675 votes

Faith Chua: 655 votes

Justin Li: 640 votes

Saul Lopez-Pulido: 583 votes

Emma Danhash: 558 votes

Isaac Rubalcava: 540 votes

Rutuja Sabnis: 538 votes

Murad Aldoghmi: 520 votes

Physical Science Senator (1 representative)

Tin Math: 36 votes

Steven Jiang: 33 votes

Mohammed Shahbaz: 21 votes (disqualified: financial statement)

Biological Science Senator (2 representatives)

Randy Yan: 137 votes

Brian Damavandi: 127 votes

Ishwinder Battoo: 101 votes (disqualified: financial statement)

Engineering Senator (2 representatives)

Evan Luu: 116 votes

Daniel Martinez: 113 votes

Jacky Wan: 89 votes

Esteban Granizo: 45 votes

Ryan MacDonell: 41 votes (disqualified: financial statement)

Alec Vartanians: 31 votes (disqualified: financial statement)

Information and Computer Science Senator (2 representatives)

Bryant Gunaman: 89 votes

Priyanka Saba: 87 votes

Balpreet Hehar: 47 votes (disqualified: financial statement)

Nigina Pulatova: 45 votes (disqualified: financial statement)

Social Ecology Senator (1 representative)

Monica Halaka: 70 votes

Dean Wong: 41 votes

Social Sciences Senator (4 representatives)

Amrita Sandhu: 173 votes

Truong Xe: 162 votes

Harvey Shergill: 155 votes

Devin Gill: 138 votes

Steven Benites: 121 votes

Humanities Senator (1 representative)

Liam Withrow: 82 votes

Business Senator (1 representative)

Julie Lim: 73 votes

Nursing Science Senator (1 representative)

Mobil Kuriakose: 19 votes

Public Health Senator (1 representative)

Alexis Artounian: 79 votes

Pharmaceutical Science Senator (1 representative)

Sofia Munoz: 29 votes

Henry Chan: 20 votes

Education Senator (1 representative)

Vanessa Llamas: 51 votes

Special Interest Transfer Senator (1 representative)

Gurpreet Ubbu: 710 votes

Zachary Springs: 665 votes

Special Interest International Senator (1 representative)

Sarah Alkhatib: 893 votes (disqualified: financial statement)

Yue Qi: 503 votes

Measure ATV: AnteaterTV Visual Media Initiative

Yes: 815 votes (20% quorum not met. Measure fails.)

No: 842 votes

Abstain: 582 votes