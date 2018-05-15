UCI Hosts 25th Annual Writing Awards

UCI’s Office of the Campus Writing Coordinator hosted the 25th Annual UCI Writing Awards last Thursday, May 10, celebrating this year’s best undergraduate writing. Categories spanned from short stories and poetry to academic science writing, and awards were given to the top essays from Humanities Core classes and several writing courses. In total, 16 students were honored at the ceremony.

Anteater Express W Line, Previously Cancelled, Will Return for 2018-19 and 2019-20 Academic Years

In response to a wave of student complaints following the January decision to cancel the Anteater Express W Line after this quarter, ASUCI and the Bus Love Initiative Funding Board announced last Thursday that the W Line will be returning for the next two academic years.

The line, which includes in its route several off-campus communities including the Toscana and Park Place Apartments, charges students $3 per one-way trip or $100 per quarter for unlimited rides. The line is funded partially by student fares and partially by “campus partners.” The two-year funding guarantee negotiated in part by ASUCI’s Housing Commission will only keep the W Line running during fall, winter and spring quarters.

“As always, the Board is committed to satisfying student needs and creating a sustainable future for our campus,” wrote ASUCI Internal Vice President Brittany Nguyen in a statement. “We would like to thank our campus partners and those who were instrumental in finding solutions to ensure the continuation of all current routing.”

Organization for Formerly Incarcerated UCI Students to Host First Event

UCI’s newly formed chapter of the Underground Scholars Initiative (USI), an organization dedicated to supporting formerly incarcerated students, will host their first campus event this Friday, May 18.

USI was founded at UC Berkeley in 2013 and has since spread to several UC campuses. Through education, logistical support and community-based events, USI helps students affected by incarceration transition successfully to a university. On Friday, students from the UCLA and UCI chapters will host a panel from 12-1:30 p.m. in Newport Beach Room A to share their experiences and recruit students who are “dedicated to building a prison-to-school pipeline,” wrote ASUCI Senator Julie Lim, who sponsored a funding bill for the event.

“[USI] allowed me to identify as a formerly incarcerated student on this campus,” a student member told ASUCI Senate last Tuesday. “I’ve been able to network with other students who share my background, [participate] in two fellowships focusing on criminal justice and youth incarceration … and will be using seed money to support this organization here at UCI.”