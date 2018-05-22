Academy Way Temporary Closes for Construction

UCI Transportation and Distribution Services announced that the Irvine Ranch Water District is conducting construction on the Central Plant improvement project. Part of Academy Way, between California Avenue and West Peltason Drive, is temporarily closed until Saturday, June 2 at 4 p.m.

All questions should be directed to Adam Feuerstein at (949) 824-8112.

UC Regents to Hold Bi-Monthly Meeting

The University of California Board of Regents will meet at UC San Francisco Mission Bay from Tuesday, May 22 to Thursday, May 24.

Public comment sessions will take place May 22 at 2 p.m., May 23 at 8:30 a.m. and May 24 at 8:45 a.m.

UCI Graduate Student Wins Postdoctoral Fellowship

A UC Irvine graduate student received a two-year postdoctoral fellowship for the UCI Institute of Clinical and Translational Science TL-1 Training Program last week. The program is funded by the National Institutes of Health.

Veronica Newhart, a Ph.D. ‘18 student in the School of Education, will study how the use of technology and human service robots in home and hospital-bound populations helps those people stay connected to society and ultimately improve their health conditions.

Speaking to UCI News, Newhart said that telepresence robots can help K-12 students who are chronically ill and home-bound to continue their education.

Newhart will work with UCI School of Education director for graduate studies Jacquelynne Eccles and cognitive sciences professor Jeff Kirchmar.

UCI Professor Emeritus Supports Graduate Students

A UC Irvine professor emeritus of history has given the UCI Department of History an endowment of $500,000.

James Given and his wife Ruth want to support history graduate students in conducting their dissertation research both domestically and abroad, as well as presenting them at conferences.

Givens was a medieval history professor for almost 30 years and felt his ability to travel abroad to London was crucial to completing his dissertation research.

The endowment fund will be paid from the Given’s estate after both of them have passed.

Lovely Ladies Host Discussion About Relationships

On Wednesday, May 16, the Lambda Sigma Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., hosted their third “He Said…. She Said” community bonding event of the year. Attendees sat down with the AKAs and the brothers of the Lambda Beta Chapter, of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., to discuss different aspects of relationships.

The event included panelists which consisted of university graduates willing to share and communicate personal experiences and lessons.

Several people attended and were able to learn ideas,views, as well as new perspectives of others regarding relationships. The women of UCI’s Lambda Sigma chapter host academic workshops, and several different intrapersonal discussions for UCI students every quarter.

The last event will be a study and tutoring session called “AKA-Demics” on Wednesday June 6, at 7:00 pm.