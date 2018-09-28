Recap: Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies against sexual assault allegations

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh appeared at Capitol Hill on Thursday for a hearing to testify against sexual assault allegations made against him by Dr. Christine Ford. Dr. Ford accused Judge Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in the summer of 1982 when the two attended a high school party.

The hearing today began with Dr. Ford’s emotional opening statement recounting her alleged assault. In her opening statement, Dr. Ford addressed the Senate Judiciary Committee that “I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school.”

In her opening statement, Ford described the events as unforgettable and “seared into my memories,” adding that they, “have haunted me episodically as an adult.”

Sparing the details of the assault that Dr. Ford addressed in front of the committee, she also addressed the aftermath of coming forward with her accusations. She said in her statement that both she and her family were faced with harassment and death threats. “My greatest fears have been realized– and the reality has been far worse than what I expected,” she said in her statement.

When the story first surfaced two weeks ago, Kavanaugh denied all of Dr. Ford’s allegations of sexual assault. He defended himself in front of the Senate committee during the Thursday hearing.

“My name and my family have been permanently destroyed by vicious and false additional accusations,” he said, calling Ford’s accusations “a calculated and orchestrated political hit.”

In response to Ford’s allegations, Kavanaugh submitted his calendar from the summer of 1982 to the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of his defense. During Kavanaugh’s testimony, he repeatedly referred back to the calendar to disprove Dr. Ford’s accusations.

In addition to Ford’s deposition, at least two other women have publicly come forward with similar accounts as well as other anonymous accusations, all of which supports Dr. Ford’s story. In response, Kavanaugh has denied them all.

Due to Senator Jeff Flake’s crucial swinging vote, the Republican Senate has decided to delay the confirmation of Kavanaugh’s nomination by allowing an FBI Investigation looking into these accusations. According to the New York Times, Senator Flake called for the investigation and said that he would not support final decision until then.