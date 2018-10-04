Three Years and Three Counts: How Much is Enough?

Oprah was right. A new day is certainly on the horizon in the world of Hollywood and entertainment. On Tuesday September 25, the formerly influential and beloved American stand-up comedian Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years in prison for three counts of sexual assault. For many women, this feels like a victory, an indication that the decades in which they had suffered in silence are finally being acknowledged. For me, it is not enough. It is only the beginning.

Though Cosby’s conviction and sentencing are certainly a step in the right direction when it comes to the treatment of powerful perpetrators of sexual assault, three counts and three years are simply not enough for his decades of abuse since the 1970s and the sixty women who suffered at his hands.

Lili Bernard, one of Cosby’s accusers, has opened up about the severity of her mental health issues after she was drugged and raped by Cosby in 1992; her symptoms include unbearable nightmares and episodes of anxiety, which may have led to other medical issues as well. Cosby did not just rob his victim of consent and bodily autonomy for one night. He robbed her of her own peace of mind for over two decades. This is only one of sixty victims, all of whom had similar, terrifying experiences. The magnitude of the damage Cosby has caused demands a longer sentence.

One who inflicts decades of pain upon others should experience decades of pain himself if he is to truly put himself in his victim’s shoes. A longer sentence for Cosby is not a petty demand out of retribution or spite but instead a stand of empathy for his victims who deserve justice. The possibility of only three years in state prison cannot possibly compare to up to thirty years of mental trauma. Out of respect for his victims, I believe Cosby should serve a minimum of ten years in state prison before he is even eligible for parole. Only then can he begin to fathom the dark places that he led his victims to.

Men in power must realize that their actions have real consequences. Cosby’s conviction and sentencing should certainly rattle their seats for at least a short while. After all, if America’s most beloved comedian is not safe from legal punishment following misuse of his power, then very few men are. Though Cosby’s conviction and sentencing are landmark victories when it comes to holding powerful men accountable for their harmful decisions and actions, we should not lose sight of who this story is actually about: the women. Those who came forward and those who suffered in silence. Those who were brave enough to testify in court and those who have silently put on a brave face for decades without uttering a word to another soul. This story is about the women.

The man who assaulted and traumatized them may be behind bars, but the mark he left on them will remain forever. No amount of time in prison can reverse time or change their stories for the better, but a minimum three-year sentence is certainly an injustice to them and the suffering they continue to endure.

