Men’s Polo Loses Pacific Game in Final Minutes

No. 12 UCI hosted Golden Coast Conference opponent the No. 6 Pacific Tigers, falling to the Tigers in the closing minutes despite the game’s back and forth nature. The ‘Eaters are now 5-7 on the season after taking their third consecutive loss. Two of the seven losses came by way of sudden death overtime to CSULB and Pomona Pitzer. This means that the ‘Eaters were two goals away from their 5-7 record being 7-5, representing how well UCI is competing amongst its tough competition. On Oct. 5 the ’Eaters were looking to beat the Pacific Tigers, a team ranked far above them, but came up just short, losing 9-11.

The opening of the first quarter proved troubling as the Tigers managed the game’s first goal. However the ‘Eaters proved they were not going to fall by the wayside as sophomore Jason Evegard quickly responded by converting a pass from fellow sophomore Casey Lynton less than a minute after the Tigers opened the scoring. The pair of sophomores would connect two more times, accounting for three of the ‘Eater’s nine goals. Pacific responded by reclaiming the lead before the quarter ended.

Early in the second, senior Jack Trush evened things out as he scored at the 6:16 mark to tie the game 2-2. Trush would go on to account for four of the ‘Eater’s goals. The Tigers then went on an offensive run, scoring three unanswered goals and taking a 2-5 lead. The ‘Eaters were shut down defensively during this period, as Pacific was able to put pressure on the ‘Eaters across the entire pool. However, with 2:50 left in the half, the ‘Eaters got a powerplay opportunity. Head Coach Marc Hunt took this opportunity to call a timeout; the ‘Eaters came out ready to score, and that is what they did. Casey Lynton loaded up his cannon and fired one top left from ten feet out. This sparked some great play by the ‘Eaters as Jason Evegard and Lyton linked up for another goal and with 51 seconds to play Jack Trush again scored tying the game 5-5 at the half.

The third saw a goal from junior Jon Polos to tie things up at 7-7 after Casey Lynton added another tally to his goal count. The final period saw a flux of saves from both teams, but UCI began to wane defensively. The ‘Eaters were unable to come back after Pacific took the lead and spread the ball around the pool waiting for the clock to run out. The ‘Eaters move on to the Mountain Pacific Invitational Tournament in Palo Alto, starting Oct. 12, hoping to return to their winning ways.