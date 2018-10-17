Chalk Graffiti On Campus Accomplishes Nothing

At UCI, a common form of political expression is writing a message in chalk somewhere on campus where many students will see it. But what does this accomplish? Messages appeared on campus in support of the Senate’s decision following accused sex offender Brett Kavanaugh’s recent confirmation as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court with seemingly no other purpose besides to mock those upset by the decision.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford recently accused Kavanaugh of having sexually assaulted her in the early 1980s. Other women came forward with similar claims, but Ford was the only one to provide substantial evidence which lead to an FBI investigation. This includes many testimonials of her having mentioned the assault to her husband and various friends over the years. While she didn’t mention the incident to anyone at the time that it happened, there are official therapy notes which indicate Ford mentioned her assault in 2012 – long before Kavanaugh’s nomination to Supreme Court or President Trump’s election to office.

It’s important to always consider the possibility of false allegations as a means of political manipulation. On the other hand, in situations of he said, she said, it’s imperative that we don’t automatically dismiss claims under the assumption that they’re meant to manipulate political outcomes.

One of the messages written in chalk on campus reads “Him Too,” a clear satire on the #MeToo movement meant to spread awareness of the too-frequent crime of sexual assault against women. While a legal expression of free speech, what exactly are the author’s intentions behind posing such a snide comment to the public?

To answer the question, consider this one: why do people get so riled up when expressing their political opinions?

Politics attempt to define the legal parameters within which a large community must coexist; laws are reflections of American democracy, an imperfect attempt to quantify a collective sense of morality and reason among highly varying individuals. So, it’s no surprise that people defend their political beliefs so vehemently. After all, they’re reflections of their strongest convictions.

So what’s the purpose of writing opinions in chalk on a sidewalk where university students will see it? There’s certainly no chance of changing anyone’s mind with a mildly inflammatory statement like “Him Too” and it’s not bold enough to be an attempt to incite critical thought about the issue in question.

It seems the purpose of these messages is just to gloat. In the overwhelmingly liberal setting of a University of California campus, conservatives are a minority group. When the politicians in power succeed in a divisive political endeavor, it’s an event akin to an underdog winning a boxing match. These small victories likely help UCI conservatives feel a little less alone in the midst of a sea of impassioned liberals who will ardently defend their beliefs.

Remember that the next time you feel offended or annoyed at seeing one of these derisive messages. The pity will help you ignore it and keep on walking to class.

Simon Orychiwski is a fourth year Political Science major and English and Literary Journalism minor. He can be reached at sorychiw@uci.edu.