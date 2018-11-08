Women’s Volleyball Wins Black and Blue Game

The Anteaters faced the Cal State Northridge Matadors on Oct. 25, ending in a powerful 3-1 victory. This comes following a disappointing loss against UC Davis last week.

In the first set, the Matadors were quick to take the lead, scoring three points. The Anteaters picked up a rhythm and scored 9-5 early in the first set. The Matadors were unable to regain a lead against the Anteaters, who were led by redshirt sophomore Loryn Carter. Carter continued to lead the team, and with efforts by her teammates they were able to secure a 25-21 end to the first set.

Entering the second set Carter and redshirt senior #7, Ali Koumelis took control of the arena pushing the Anteaters ahead to a 3 point lead of 12-9. The Anteaters continued to push the Matadors until they reached a 23-17 point lead. At this point Carter was able to secure this set’s win with a kill ending in a win of 25-19.

Set three took an unexpected turn for the Anteaters with the Matadors taking a 10-3 lead. The Anteaters were unable to catch up but their efforts were strong. Freshman, Abby Marjama was able to push the Anteaters ahead to a 16-13 lead, but they began to fall behind again losing the set by a score of 25-15.

Following a dip in energy, the Anteaters were able to bounce back in set four, taking an early 10-6 lead. The Matadors were able to catch up and even the score at 12, but could not obtain a lead. The set ended in a 25-19 win for the Anteaters, concluding the game with a 3-1 victory.

The Anteaters followed this victory with another against Black and Blue rival Long Beach State. The Anteaters maintained a five-point lead late in the first set, and Loryn Carter secured the 25-22 win with a kill.

Going into the second set there were some setbacks, allowing Long Beach to take the lead with a score of 13-9. The efforts of senior Hayley Desaile and freshman Sophie Wood were able to push the team forward and get them as close as 16-15. Long Beach would end up taking the set by a score of 26-16.

The third set started off intensely, with senior, Idara Akpakpa and Carter leading the team to a12-9 lead. Working together, the team was able to secure a 25-19 victory.

The fourth set was played with more force than the previous sets by the Anteaters. This was proven in the score as the Anteaters obtained their largest lead of the game and ended the set with a 25-13 win.

With their victory against Long Beach, the Anteaters now have a 15-10 record on the year. The Anteaters had a back-to-back win ending 3-1 against Long Beach. Their record is currently 15-10 overall. They will be facing UC Santa Barbara next on Nov. 8 at the Bren Events Center.