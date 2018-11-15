Katie Porter Leads Mimi Walters in 45th District Midterm Election

According to recent polls, Democratic candidate Katie Porter overtook Republican incumbent Mimi Walters in election updates on Nov. 14, with the most recent tally reporting Porter at a 1.6 point lead at 50.8 percent to Walter’s 49.2 percent. Porter is currently ahead by 3797 votes.

(Orange County Registrar of Voters)

After Election Day, early morning vote counts on Nov. 7 reported Walters at a 4.4 point lead at 52.2 percent to Porter’s 47.8 percent.

(Orange County Registrar of Voters)

Walter’s lead steadily narrowed throughout the past week until a Nov. 13 update showed Porter at a razor-thin 0.2 point lead at 50.1 percent to Walter’s 49.9 percent. Porter was ahead of Walters by just 261 votes.

(Orange County Registrar of Voters)

Even a week following Election Day, results have not been officially called. District 45 is one of the last remaining congressional races. Multiple seats in the House of Representatives and the Senate are still unclear. Democrats have a net gain of 34 seats in the House of Representatives with eight seats undecided, while Republicans in the Senate have a majority of four seats with two seats undecided.

Live updates of the vote count can be found at https://www.ocvote.com/fileadmin/live/gen2018/results.htm or https://vote.sos.ca.gov/returns/us-rep/district/45.