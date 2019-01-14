Student Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Collision On Campus Drive

A UCI student was left seriously injured on Jan. 11 following a collision between the student bicyclist and a Lyft vehicle. The accident occurred at the intersection of Campus Drive and Stanford Road. According to OnScene.TV, the 20-year-old male victim was found lying several feet away from his bicycle near the Social Sciences Parking Structure.

He was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center, a Level II Trauma Center, to receive treatment for his injuries. Police and fire officials responded to the scene at around 9 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, a white Toyota with a Lyft emblem in the rear windshield, remained on the scene while cooperating with police.

(OnScene.TV)

The Campus Drive and Stanford Road intersection was closed off due to investigations, and Anteater Express Lines N, M, and W were subsequently delayed.

(OnScene.TV)

This is not the only vehicle collision to have occurred near UCI in recent years. Mira Sanghera, a third-year Pharmaceutical Sciences student, was fatally injured while crossing the street at Arroyo Drive on Oct. 11, 2017. She was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in serious condition before passing away at 12:41 p.m. the following day.

Scene of the accident at Arroyo Drive taken by a student.

Another fatal two-vehicle collision occurred at Harvard and Michelson Drive on July 1, 2017. Two UCI alumni, Kasean Herrera and Jeremy Shankling, were killed, and the two remaining passengers in the vehicle, both UCI students, sustained serious injuries. One of the surviving victims, London Thibodeaux, ultimately died from her injuries several days after the incident. The lone driver from the other car was pulled from the crash critically injured.

(OC Register)

Chancellor Howard Gillman released a schoolwide statement regarding the most recent bicycle collision and another recent incident that resulted in a student death.

“Our love and support go out to the students’ friends and families during this unthinkably difficult time. We understand that this news may be difficult for many of you, too. If you or someone you know need assistance, please do not hesitate to contact our counseling center at 949-824-6457 or counseling.uci.edu.”