Congresswoman Katie Porter Holds First Congressional Town Hall on Government Shutdown

By Michelle Cornelius

Congresswoman Katie Porter held her first town hall meeting on Jan. 22, where the major topic of concern was the ongoing government shutdown. As the House Representative for Orange County, Porter emphasized the negative impact the shutdown has had on families in the 45th District.



As a UCI law professor and consumer protection attorney, Porter strives to assist Americans in situations of financial instability. According to a press release, Porter’s first letters in Congress have been used to advocate for families in the shutdown, with requests to America’s biggest banks and federal organizations to assist federal employees.



In the meeting, Porter discussed various consequences of the shutdown on Orange County. “The government shutdown has closed some of the most critical services that the people of our district rely on,” Porter said. In a Congressional Report released on Jan. 22, Porter outlined various outcomes for federal workers, such as “impending loan defaults, foreclosure and eviction proceedings, utilities shut-offs, long-term damage to their credit scores, and a lack of funds to buy basic necessities for their families.”



(The New York Times)

Regarding her views on Trump and the border wall, Porter stated, “Our ask to the president is please quit hurting America. Please open up government and then we will have an open debate.”



“I’m voting for things that will open the government to have a debate about the wall. I’m not voting for the wall without the debate,” she asserted.



Porter stated that her first town hall meeting reinforced and bolstered her drive for protecting Orange County families.



“The community members who spoke to me at my town hall about the shutdown could not have been more clear — it is past time to get the government open… I’m going to continue fighting to get government working for Orange County families as soon as possible.”



The Senate voted on Jan. 24, determining the fate of the shutdown. Porter remained optimistic prior to voting, stating that she “would not be getting on that red eye plane tonight if [she] did not think there was a chance we’re going to get it open this week.”



Trump signed a bill on Jan. 25, temporarily reopening the government until Feb. 15 and ending the 36-day partial shutdown.

