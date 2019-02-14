Candlelight ​Vigil held to Honor Noah Domingo

By Allison Economou



A candlelight vigil to honor and remember former UCI student Noah Domingo’s life was held on the steps of Aldrich Hall at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24. The event was put together by UCI Greek Life and UCI CARE in order to renew their commitment to creating a community of support, kindness and mutual care. Candles were passed around by the organizers until the steps were filled, and students waited in anticipation to hear what was going to be said. Three speakers, including Noah’s older sister, Brianna, memorialized Noah’s life by providing information about his family as well as describing his accomplishments and aspirations. Like his sister, Noah was majoring in biology and had planned to go into sports medicine and work for the NBA. Brianna said she would miss many things about her brother such as driving together to school, giving him hugs on campus, taking naps in Noah’s dorm room between classes, and having Noah swipe her into the dining halls. Once she finished speaking, two of Noah’s friends played an original song they had composed for their departed friend to inspire hope that Noah’s presence and memory would live on. The performance included a vocalist and pianist whose sweet sounds touched the hearts of all their listeners. All participants of the vigil were then invited to blow out their candles in unison. Students and community members joined in a final moment of silence before concluding the vigil at about 7:30 p.m.