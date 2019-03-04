Irvine Man Extradited from Spain after Embezzling Millions from Orange County School

By Allison Economou

A 61-year-old man from Irvine was extradited to the U.S. from Spain in April 2010 after embezzling $3.2 million from a Santa Ana charter school. Vazquez arrived in Orange County on Feb. 8, and was booked into Orange County Jail.



After charges were filed against him in 2009, Emilio Vazquez, the executive director of Albor Charter School from 2002 to 2006, was found in Spain. The charges included one felony count of misappropriation of public funds, one felony count of forgery, seven felony counts of conflict of interest in a contract and two felony counts of grand theft.



Melanie Eustice, an Orange County District Attorney Office Spokeswoman, said the U.S. Department of Justice submitted a request for his extradition in September 2009 that was approved in April 2010.



“While Vazquez was released on bail in Spain, he fled to China and was not surrendered to the United States,” Eustice said.



Eustice also said that Vazquez surrendered to the U.S. Marshals Service after he was deported from China to Spain earlier this year.



Vazquez is facing a maximum sentence of 19 years and 8 months in state prison for his crimes. He is in custody on $3.12 million bail, and he must prove the money came from a legal source before posting bail.



On Feb. 22, Vazquez was scheduled for a continued arraignment in Department CJ-1, Central Jail, Santa Ana.

