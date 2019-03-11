UCI Student Stabbed At Camino Del Sol

By Sydney Charles and Ashley Duong

Photo courtesy of caminodelsolliving.com.





A stabbing occurred near UC Irvine’s main campus on March 10 in the student apartment complex Camino Del Sol. According to reports from CBS Los Angeles, the stabbing happened right before 10 p.m.



NBC News reports that the victim and was walking her dog when she was attacked and was rushed to the hospital immediately. The New University confirmed with UCI media relations director that the victim was a 22-year-old student.



A Zot Alert was issued to students at 10:20 p.m. about the stabbing.



A follow-up Zot Alert was issued at 11:33 p.m. stating that the situation was clear but the suspect was still outstanding. The description provided in the alert of the assailant informed students that he was a male with a “large build.”



A third message was sent to students at 11:45 p.m. to announce that UCIPD “checked [the] campus thoroughly and have no reason to believe [the] suspect is in the area.”



A video of the victim being transferred onto an ambulance was shared and uploaded onto Reddit.

UCIPD released an email to students at 11:53 a.m. providing further information on the incident. According to the email, officers “responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon” at 33000 Arroyo Drive. The female student was “attacked from behind” and was struck in the head and stabbed by the assailant.



UCIPD also provided a further description of the suspect as a “large male” who was “wearing a dark colored hoodie.” In responding to the attack, UCIPD “established a perimeter,” however it is suspected that the assailant fled from the campus.



According to the email, at this time, the victim is “in stable condition” and a further investigation on the incident is being conducted by UCIPD detectives.

