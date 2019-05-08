UC Irvine Becomes The First UC To HAve Unlimited Access to Content from The Wall Street Journal

by: Sydney Charles

The UCI Libraries and The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) entered a partnership which provides sponsored WSJ memberships for all students, faculty and staff at UCI as of late March. The partnership makes UC Irvine the first UC to have unlimited access to content from the Wall Street Journal. Anyone with a UCInetID now has access to wsj.com, the WSJ mobile app, as well as the WSJ plus platform — a membership loyalty program featuring special features.

Alex Andreadis, a member of the marketing team from the Wall Street Journal, explained that reaching out to different universities to provide students with free memberships is synonymous with the mission of the publication.

“The journal has a mission to equip students and future audiences with the proper tools, information, to kind of go out there and achieve their own ambitions on their own terms. So, we partner with universities across the country to be able to provide Wall Street Journal complimentary to students who may not necessarily have the funds to purchase it on a daily basis,” he said.

The process for this partnership began when a Wall Street Journal representative reached out to UCI’s Business Librarian, Annette Buckley. Buckley, who has been working as a librarian with UCI for seven years, explained that it took a long time to reach this goal of securing WSJ as a resource, as she and several colleagues in the UCI Libraires had to identify sufficient library funding, negotiate pricing, and negotiate the terms of the contract.

Before this, UCI only had content, duplicated from the print publications of WSJ, aggregated in databases. Additional added value for online audiences, like blog posts and certain images, were not accessible.

Buckley said, “We had Wall Street Journal content and we still do have Wall Street Journal content in those aggregators, but it’s not the same thing as the really cool, glamorous wsj.com platform, and that’s what people want.”

In addition, Buckley stated that the luxury of having WSJ is not obtainable for all publications:

“It’s not something that we can afford to do with every publication, but with really important publications like Wall Street Journal, that is something that we try to make an exception to buy in that way if we know it’ll be really valuable to the campus … outside of those aggregating databases that have gobbled up that content.”

Along with the New York Times, for which the UCI Libraries also ensured UC Irvine the first UC to have unlimited access via NYTimes.com, Anteaters now have access to multiple news sites that are affordable and reliable. Students will no longer be inconvenienced by glaring at a “you’ve reached your reading limit” notification when reading articles directly posted from an official Wall Street Journal publication.

According to Buckley, in the few weeks of its launch, the partnership has already generated positive feedback.

“I’ve gotten a lot of really happy emails from students and faculty, and staff and campus administrators who are just thrilled that we have Wall Street Journal right now,” she said. “It’s a great boon throughout the campus for people to be able to rely on this.”

Buckley hopes UCI’s partnership with WSJ will help advance students’ research experience.

“My hope is to make the research process easier for students throughout UCI … to give them immediate, unfettered access to really high-quality information that they can use in the context of course work. Whether it’s in business or the social sciences or something that they can use in the context of career preparation when they graduate. Having something like the Wall Street Journal enables those students to conduct that research that is practical, real world research,” Buckley said.