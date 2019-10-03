Overtime Play Against RV San Diego Stumps the UC Irvine Men’s Soccer TeaM

By: Christina Reyes

Photographed by Kate Rutz-Robbins

On Friday September 20, the UC Irvine Anteater Men’s Soccer team (2-4-1) began their two-game weekend at home with an unfortunate loss to the San Diego Toreros (6-1-0) during the overtime play,which ended with a score of 0-1.

In the last two meetings between the two teams, both matches ended in ties.For the season thus far, the Toreros had six recorded wins and only one loss.

In the first half of the match, UCI saw far more defensive possessions, whereas the Toreros held the ball a majority of the time. But UC Irvine still managed to have two more shots on goal than the Toreros with six shots on case against their four shots. Both team goalies Matt Wiher for the Toreros and Ford Parker for the Anteaters recorded two saves. By the end of the first half, neither team celebrated a goal, leaving the game 0-0 to start the 15-minute half time break.

Photography Provided by Kate Robbins

In the second half, UC Irvine swapped the majority of their defensive possessions for offensive ones, leaving them more opportunities to drive the ball up the field and get more shots on target. They improved from six shots on cage to 10 shots on cage. Meanwhile, the Toreros only record five shots.



Overall, “ the game became more aggressive” with the addition of not one, but two yellow cards for the Toreros, which then created good opportunities for the Eaters to capitalize on. Unfortunately, they were not able to make any in the net, only off the near side posts. This led the Eaters into overtime play against the Toreros.

The Toreros scored a goal in the first overtime period by Jimmy Ryan, assisted by Benji Sorman to end the game 1-0.

Photography Provided by Kate Robbins

The ‘Eaters ended the match with 17 shots on cage by players: Victor Falck (team captain), Jose Ortiz with the most shots on goal (4), Alvaro Quezada, Micheal Orozco, Edward Berumen, Roberto Molina, Eder Oliva, Christinan Gutierrez, and Beto Alvarenga. Parker came out of the game with four saves in attempts to lead the team to a hopeful win.

The Eaters then went on to a game Sunday against the Gonzaga Bulldogs which ended in a draw 2-2. The match had two goals scored by Ricardo Ibarra and Lawrence Yamaguchi and all in the first half of the game. The new record after a week on games is (2-4-3) with a draw against UCLA (3-4-1), 1-1.

