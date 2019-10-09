An Exciting First Half led The Anteater’s to Another Win

By: Christina Reyes

Photographed by Marlene Wang

The UC Irvine Women’s Soccer Team (3-9-0, 2-0-0), following last Wednesday’s home field double overtime win against the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0), coughed up yet another Big West opponent win against UC Davis Aggies (5-7-0, 0-2-0) on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2-1.

The first half had three recorded goals and the second half had zero goals but two yellow cards were called on the ‘Eaters, Jessica Miclat (10) and Kyndal McKinney (12).

The ball was rolling by 1 p.m. and no more than five minutes had passed when Davis midfielder, Janessa Staab (4), scored from a free kick. This was all possible from a called foul on the ‘Eaters, making it 0-1.

However, the ‘Eaters retaliated with a goal to tie it up only five minutes after Davis’s early goal, 1-1. Sophomore Scarlett Camberos (11) drove the ball up the left field after a pass from Kala McDaniel (6) and aimed to the far-right-low corner, barring the ball off the goalpost and into the net.

“Okay, this is my moment, it’s me and the goal, so that was my instinct, I practiced it a lot of times,” Camberos commented, on how she felt before she scored her momentum shifting goal.

The Anteater’s teamwork allowed them to stack another point on the board to gain the lead (2-1) right before halftime. Camberos cross passed to freshman Erin Covey (20) positioned on the left goal post, then Covey bumped the ball off her front side into the lap of Senior Carley Brown (8). Brown reacted fast, and shoved the ball past UC Davis goalie, Nicki Rucki (00). Brown recorded her first goal of her collegiate career this Sunday afternoon.

Photography provided by Marlene Wang

The second half added an additional sixteen fouls to the 32-foul game with two yellow cards on the ‘Eaters and one save from senior goalie Maddie Newsom (33).

After 90 minutes of play, the game ended 2-1 in the Anteater’s favor.



Moments after celebrating another Big West regular season victory, the Anteaters shifted their attention to their senior players, presenting them with flowers and screaming their names to celebrate their last season of collegiate play with the attendance of all their friends and family.

Photography by Marlene Wang

UC Irvine Women’s Soccer will face the University of Hawai’i in Hawai’i at 10 p.m. PST on Thursday, Oct. 10 for their third Big West regular season match.