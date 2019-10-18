Festival Ballet Theatre Presents “The Firebird” at the Barclay Theater

By: Lucia Arreola

Photo Courtesy of: Skye Schmidt

Update 10/18/19: This article previously mistakingly stated that Sophia Johncox danced the role of Princess Vasilisa, this has been corrected to state that Tara Ghassemieh Luiz danced the role of Princess Vasilisa. The article previously didn’t name the second dance, which has now been corrected to state that the dance is named “Scheherazade”. The article previously stated that the dancers in the second dance were a man and woman, but has now been updated to specify that it was performed and choreographed by Tara Ghassemieh Luiz and Vitor Luiz.

Excited little girls waited just outside the Barclay Theater in their fanciest dresses with sequins and lace as their families secured tickets from the box office. The doors opened and they danced around the lobby in anticipation of what they were about to see onstage. They talked enthusiastically about where they wished to sit and looked towards the heavy red curtain, hoping for beauty and grace.

They were not disappointed.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, “The Firebird” premiered at the Barclay in Cheng Hall, presented by the Festival Ballet Theatre. Artistic direction was by Salwa Rizkalla and it was choreographed by Nikolai Kabaniaev. The first part of the show presented three separate dances to show the audience what they could expect, each of them beautiful in their own unique way.

As the curtain was raised, figures in white appeared against a forest backdrop and the first dance began. The music had a hopeful tone to it with a sylvan touch. Festival Ballet Theatre used the original score by Igor Stravinsky from over a century ago. It held this idyllic scene of dancers in the forest together as the ballerinas bourree across the stage.

To bourree means to shuffle on the points of one’s shoes with straight legs and graceful arms. It is actually excruciating work, but the end product looks lovely. The prince of this dance did jetes and switch leaps in the air as his legs extended in splits. He and the other ballerinas danced harmoniously together as he lifted them up and they jete around in figures quickly as though it were effortless.

Photo Courtesy of: Skye Schmidt

Photo Courtesy of: Skye Schmidt

The second dance, the “Scheherazade”, choreographed and performed by Tara Ghassemieh Luiz and Vitor Luiz, began with a single spotlight on the two dancers. They started by laying on the floor together and then the man convulsed. They arose and he unwrapped the red cloth that was around her as they did a dance that was much more intense than the former. They seemed to speak about ineffable pain through their dance as they did pirouettes and contorted their bodies. She was notably dressed in red sequins and red pants. Her braid was skillfully pinned to her leotard so it would not whip around her face during her turns or flop in front of her as he lifted her in the air, both of their faces filled with agony throughout the performance. The male dancer took the wrap and almost made a noose before the woman ripped it away as violins sound in quick speech. She did a stag leap with one leg straight in front of her and the other bent behind her to invite him to join her, which he did. He continued to follow her and they then returned to their original positions from the beginning of the dance, laying on the floor.

Photo Courtesy of: Skye Schmidt

Photo Courtesy of: Skye Schmidt

To end the first act, the backdrop of the sunlit forest returned and four ballerinas appeared onstage dressed in beautiful lavender costumes decorated with a simple bunch of flowers and a few ribbons at the waist. These gorgeous costumes came from creators Cyndee Ely and Heather Lerma.

The stamina and resilience the ballerinas had throughout the performance was impressive. Every one of their movements went with a note in the whimsical music, whether it was a petit jete or a fouette, which involves a quick whipping motion and very pointed toes.

Intermission came and went. During the second act, the story unfolded.

“The Firebird” is based on old Russian fairy tales about a radiant bird with magical abilities. This tale is similar to “Swan Lake.” A prince goes hunting in the forest and stumbles upon a magical realm where an evil sorcerer dwells. He meets a mystical bird and decides not to shoot it, then together they defeat the evil sorcerer. There is a wedding between the prince and a princess at the end. There are, of course, nuances between the two stories, but their skeletons are similar.

This story commenced with ominous music as the evil sorcerer, named Kashchei, played by Greyson Hanson, performed a ritual deep in the forest with his monstrous creatures. He was made to look grotesque with thick make-up and a dark cloak, while his minions were in purple and orange full body unitards. Kashchei’s ritual ended with him putting his spirit in an egg then locking it in a coffer so that he may become immortal. It is rather similar to Voldemort’s horcruxes in “Harry Potter” or the heart Davy Jones keeps in a chest in “Pirates of the Caribbean.” The only way to defeat Kashchei is to destroy the egg.

Photo Courtesy of: Skye Schmidt

Photo Courtesy of: Dave Friedman

Prince Ivan, played by Vitor Luiz, went gallivanting in the forest with his bow and arrow, unaware of the darkness lurking inside. Luiz gave a very gallant air to his character, putting his hand on his hip for a pirouette and adding princely flourishes to his dances.

The Firebird entered just as the music picked up at a blazing pace. She and the prince danced in an engaging pursuit as he bounded after her and she performed firebird leaps at great heights but always landed as light as a feather. Moorea Pike brought a dramatic yet subtle luminescence to her role as the Firebird; she exuded confidence with every turn and jump. Her arms fluttered in winglike motions and she would flit about in perfect arrangement with the music. She and Hanson communicated a wonderful relationship between their characters in the single dance they gave together.

As the prince decided not to shoot the precious bird, she in turn chose to give him a feather that had fallen off, flicking it back and forth then bestowing it upon the prince. She flew away and the prince let her leave as he went to explore the forest.

Princesses bourreed pensively with fingers to their cheeks as they entered onstage in flowy white gowns. Tara Ghassemieh Luiz played Princess Vasilisa, the main monarch. With a graceful air she alternated between pirouettes and lame ducks-which are turns that go inward instead of outward-and poised arabesques as she danced with great fluidity of movement.

The prince needed only to lay eyes on her to fall in love. They performed a charming dance within a large group of princesses as he lifted her and they bowed to one another in a manner of young love. The music accentuated this feature as romance filled the air.

Suddenly, trumpets blare and the princesses are forced to return to their master: Kashchei. Vasilisa woefully turned away from Ivan, but he followed her anyway. Kashchei’s creatures performed an eerie dance and then they captured the prince, much to the dismay of the princesses.

Prince Ivan brandished the magical feather from the Firebird and she instantaneously appeared and the lights changed to red as she fought and overpowered Kashchei and the villains. She forced them to dance and even though their reluctance was apparent, they could not disobey. With movements that weren’t their own, they kicked, ran and twirled as much as she commanded until finally, in their exhaustion, she bade them to go to sleep.

In their slumber, she revealed the coffer that held the enchanted egg to Prince Ivan. She lifted the egg and passed it to the prince. The Firebird allowed Kashchei to awaken so he could see Prince Ivan holding the egg. In desperation, Kashchei begged him not to break it, and the prince’s hesitation is apparent as the music swells. Upon the climax of the accompaniment, Prince Ivan threw the egg to the ground and Kashchei died in almost the same movement.

Photo Courtesy of: Skye Schmidt

The backdrop changed from a forest scene to a Russian palace with countless towers. The liberated princesses danced happily and watch as their sister wed the prince. The Firebird entered and accepted the gratitude from the married couple with a brilliant smile. They all danced in victory with the Firebird in center stage, and as the trumpets blared, the Firebird was lifted and all the princesses dance around in a swift circle. They all lined up in the back with Prince Ivan and Princess Vasilisa in the middle. The Firebird lept one final time and with that, the show ended.

Everyone was so moved by the performance that little girls even asked Pike for pictures after the show was over. Others attempted some of the steps they had just seen onstage and twirled joyfully. Inspiration brightened their faces and the night ended on the most exuberant of notes.